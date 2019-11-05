14-year-old S’porean girl missing for two days, last seen in Hougang on Dec. 6, 2019
Anyone with information should contact the SPF immediately.
Events
Upsurge
The Singapore police are seeking information on the whereabouts of a 14-year-old girl, Sharifah Nia Marshella.
Missing for two days
She was last seen at Block 629 Hougang Avenue 8 on Dec. 6, 2019.
She was last seen in this area:
Anyone with information is requested to contact the SPF at 1800-255-0000, or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/iwitness.
All information will be kept confidential.
Top image via Singapore Police Force
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Telegram to get the latest updates.