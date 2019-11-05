14-year-old S’porean girl missing for two days, last seen in Hougang on Dec. 6, 2019

The Singapore police are seeking information on the whereabouts of a 14-year-old girl, Sharifah Nia Marshella.

Missing for two days

She was last seen at Block 629 Hougang Avenue 8 on Dec. 6, 2019.

She was last seen in this area:

Anyone with information is requested to contact the SPF at 1800-255-0000, or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/iwitness.

All information will be kept confidential.

Top image via Singapore Police Force