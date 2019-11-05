fbpx

Back

14-year-old S’porean girl missing for two days, last seen in Hougang on Dec. 6, 2019

Anyone with information should contact the SPF immediately.

Julia Yeo | December 8, 07:41 pm

Events

One of Us Art Exhibitions

05 November 2019 - 13 December 2019, ---

Temasek Shophouse (Level 1) , 28 Orchard Road, S238832

Share

The Singapore police are seeking information on the whereabouts of a 14-year-old girl, Sharifah Nia Marshella.

Missing for two days

She was last seen at Block 629 Hougang Avenue 8 on Dec. 6, 2019.

missing girl, last seen in hougang
Photo via police press release

She was last seen in this area:

screenshot of Hougang in google maps
Photo via Google Maps

Anyone with information is requested to contact the SPF at 1800-255-0000, or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/iwitness.

All information will be kept confidential.

Top image via Singapore Police Force

About Julia Yeo

Julia spends too much time listening to nostalgic Maplestory BGMs on YouTube.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Schooling says no comment to reporter who asked about head coach's 'lifestyle changes' quip

The swimmer's physique is being subjected to public scrutiny.

December 8, 10:39 pm

Jewel Changi Airport accused of allowing celebrity into attraction without proper footwear

Jewel said it was an oversight and the rangers have been reminded to enforce the rules.

December 8, 06:06 pm

S'pore Airlines passenger roasted online after calling 17-hour flight delay 'inhumane torture'

Those who responded commented that he was just trying his luck for a refund.

December 8, 06:02 pm

Taiwan woman, 22, arrested for crawling inside claw machine to steal 2 huge soft toys

She could fit the small opening.

December 8, 05:24 pm

Mother feeding baby at cafe in Westgate asked to move due to incoming reservations

The cafe responded swiftly and defended its company policy.

December 8, 02:59 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close