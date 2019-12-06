Japanese hotel chain has Pokémon Rooms with giant stuffed Snorlax & Pokémon-themed gifts

Apartment Hotel Mimaru is a hotel chain in Japan which boasts big rooms that can fit up to four guests and feature kitchens, dining areas, and living rooms.

Its newest rooms, though, are quite special.

Hotel Mimaru has rolled out Pokémon-themed rooms to cater to Pokemon fans:

The walls of the room are fitted with wallpaper which has a Pokéball motif.

Each Pokémon Room also comes with a giant stuffed Snorlax:

Even the designs of the mugs and plates fit the theme:

Guests of the Pokémon Rooms will also receive custom-made gifts that cannot be purchased elsewhere. They include an original-design drawstring bag, a welcome card, and two hand towels.

If you would like to book Mimaru’s Pokémon Room, you should know that it isn’t cheap.

While the prices vary depending on the day, we saw a Pokémon Room at Mimaru Tokyo Hatchobori going for JP¥69,165 (S$855.60) per night.

The Pokémon Rooms are available at five Mimaru hotels across Tokyo and Kyoto. You can see the list of hotels here.

Reservations have already started. While you can book the Pokémon Rooms from now, check-ins are only available from December 24.

