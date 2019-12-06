fbpx

Japanese hotel chain has Pokémon Rooms with giant stuffed Snorlax & Pokémon-themed gifts

Looks nice.

Joshua Lee | December 19, 02:17 pm

Apartment Hotel Mimaru is a hotel chain in Japan which boasts big rooms that can fit up to four guests and feature kitchens, dining areas, and living rooms.

Its newest rooms, though, are quite special.

Hotel Mimaru has rolled out Pokémon-themed rooms to cater to Pokemon fans:

Dining area. Via Hotel Mimaru

The walls of the room are fitted with wallpaper which has a Pokéball motif.

The entire room. Via Hotel Mimaru

Each Pokémon Room also comes with a giant stuffed Snorlax:

Via Hotel Mimaru

Even the designs of the mugs and plates fit the theme:

Via Hotel Mimaru

Guests of the Pokémon Rooms will also receive custom-made gifts that cannot be purchased elsewhere. They include an original-design drawstring bag, a welcome card, and two hand towels.

The drawstring bag. Via Hotel Mimaru
The design of the Mimaru Tokyo hand towels. Via Hotel Mimaru
The design of the Mimaru Kyoto hand towels. Via Hotel Mimaru

If you would like to book Mimaru’s Pokémon Room, you should know that it isn’t cheap.

While the prices vary depending on the day, we saw a Pokémon Room at Mimaru Tokyo Hatchobori going for JP¥69,165 (S$855.60) per night.

The Pokémon Rooms are available at five Mimaru hotels across Tokyo and Kyoto. You can see the list of hotels here.

Reservations have already started. While you can book the Pokémon Rooms from now, check-ins are only available from December 24.

Top images via Apartment Hotel Mimaru.

 

