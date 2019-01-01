fbpx

Merlion & ArtScience Museum will be lit up from Dec. 29 – 31, 2019 as part of countdown festivities

Pre-new year sights.

Melanie Lim | December 29, 05:01 pm

Events

From Dec. 29 to 31, 2019, the facades of the Merlion and ArtScience Museum at Marina Bay will have light projections cast onto them.

This is part of the Build a Dream initiative by Marina Bay Singapore Countdown 2020, in partnership with the National Volunteer & Philanthropy Centre (NPVC).

Merlion

The light projections that will be on the facade of the Merlion are adapted from drawings and pastel artwork co-created by the elderly patients and volunteers of Yishun Community Hospital.

Image via Merlion

In addition, the montage also reflects the volunteers’ hopes for the elderly to age actively.

Image via Merlion
Image via Merlion

Visitors will be able to catch the nightly light projections on the Merlion between 8pm and 10:30pm on Dec. 29 and 30, and between 8pm and 11:30pm on Dec. 31.

ArtScience Museum

Across the bay at the ArtScience Museum, the light projections are created from illustrations by budding artists from the Dyslexia Association of Singapore.

Image via ArtScience Museum

These illustrations share the perspective of how people with dyslexia relate to the world, and their hopes for Singapore to become an even more inclusive society, with considerations for people with different learning needs.

Image via ArtScience Museum
Image via ArtScience Museum

Visitors will be able to catch the nightly light projections at the ArtScience Museum between 8:15pm and 10:30pm on Dec. 29 to 30, and between 8:15pm and 10:15pm on Dec. 31.

For more details on the Marina Bay Singapore Countdown 2020, click here.

Top image via Merlion and ArtScience Museum

