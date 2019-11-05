S’pore actress-model fined S$5,000 for saying “F*ck” to police officer & SMRT employee

A 33-year-old former actress-model was fined S$5,000 on Dec. 4 for hurling vulgarities at a police officer and an SMRT employee on two separate occasions.

Melissa Faith Yeo Lay Hong pleaded guilty to two charges under the Protection from Harassment Act, according to CNA.

Another two charges of abusing the SMRT employee and directing an obscene hand gesture at him were also taken into consideration.

Pointed her middle finger and said “F*ck you” to an SMRT employee

On Nov. 21, 2018, Yeo approached an assistant station manager at Bishan MRT station to enquire about the past transactions on her EZ-Link card at around 9:30pm.

The 63-year-old SMRT employee tried to help her, but directed Yeo to a General Ticketing Machine after Yeo insisted that she wanted more information.

Another nearby machine was out of service, so Yeo was directed to a functioning one that was further away.

After walking in that direction, she soon returned to the control station to scold the victim, accusing him of giving her the wrong information and making her walk a distance.

Verbally abused SMRT staff

Yeo then requested a copy of the station’s feedback form, which was given to her.

She then pointed her middle finger at the victim, and said, “F*** you.”

Yeo also told him, “You are SMRT staff, you don’t have to be a d**k.”

The victim lodged a police report about two weeks later.

Scolded a police officer in person

The second incident occurred on May. 2, 2019, at the Ang Mo Kio Police Division.

Yeo was speaking to a female police officer, when she scolded the policewoman: “Police useless! F*** the police ah!”

Shortly after, she called the police emergency hotline 999, and told the officer: “I’m calling with regards to my IO (investigation officer), he’s a f*cker.”

Yahoo reported that the officer repeated reminded her to calm down and mind her language, but that made Yeo unhappy.

“Don’t tell me to calm down, calm down, calm down so that you can get away with your s**t,” she said.

She also insisted on speaking to a superintendent, in order to provide her feedback to an investigation officer.

Proper feedback channels were available

In her defence, Yeo’s defence lawyer claimed that she had been “assaulted” by her neighbour before the call, which made her anxious when speaking to the police, according to CNA.

“She was assaulted by her neighbour who knows where she lives. She was at that juncture anxious and quite uncomfortable by the fact that at any moment or juncture, the neighbour might show up,” he said.

However, State Prosecuting Officer Mohd Nasri Haron said, “There’s absolutely no excuse for the abusive language used on the police officer.”

He added that there were proper channels available for feedback if she was dissatisfied with the IO.

Yeo could have been jailed for up to a year, fined a maximum of S$5,000, or both for speaking abusively to public servants.

Top image from Melissa Faith Yeo/Youtube and Google Maps