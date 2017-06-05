Young mum melts hearts with adorable photos of daughters in matching outfits on Instagram

These days, it’s an increasing trend for young couples to take family and maternity photoshoots.

Photos of themed outfits with husband and daughter

For 30-year-old California model Michelle Nhu, photos of her husband and two daughters in matching outfits has become somewhat of a staple on Instagram, where she has over half a million followers.

The young mother, who is of Vietnamese-Filipino heritage, also has her own clothing line, Joce & Roe.

She often posts photos with her daughters — Kennedy and Jayla — in matching outfits from the clothing line.

Cute.

Themed selfies with younger daughter since 2017

Nhu has also been taking themed selfies with her younger daughter, Jayla since 2017, documenting her growth for all to see:

Jayla becomes more expressive in each photo with each passing year too:

Like mother, like daughter indeed.

Top image via nhutella_ on Instagram