Quick-thinking 5-year-old saves her mother from being thrown out of the window by her father

A five-year-old girl foiled her father’s attempts to throw his wife out of a ninth-floor window, after she managed to quickly alert the neighbours for assistance.

The fight between the parents started after the father, a 48-year-old taxi driver at the time, quarrelled with his 29-year-old Vietnamese wife over money matters.

The couple cannot be named to protect the child’s identity.

Told his wife to “go and die”

On May 22, 2019, the man and his wife were at home when a dispute broke out between them over money matters.

The man was upset that she sent money back to Vietnam, instead of saving it to buy a house in Singapore.

During the dispute, the man told his wife that he wanted her to “go and die.”

Later, while she was brushing her teeth and washing her face, the man came from behind and held her waist with both hands, lifting her towards the window.

However, this caused her to lose her balance and fall on the floor.

The man tried to lift her out of the window again, but was unsuccessful as she held on to the washing machine door.

The couple’s five-year-old daughter came to the rescue

While this was happening, their five-year-old daughter tried to seek help, shouting “Help mummy, help mummy” in the direction of the common corridor in order to attract help.

She also tried to get help from neighbouring units by shouting and knocking on their doors.

The man released his wife upon hearing his daughter’s shouts. Three neighbours also came by to provide assistance.

Someone called the police to say, “Husband is trying to throw the wife down. There is a lot of commotion.”

Soon after releasing his wife, the man tried to lift her out of the window again, grabbing the victim’s waist. This prompted their daughter to seek help from their neighbours once again.

The man only let go after his wife shouted his name, and she took the chance to run away from him and sought help from their neighbours.

The police arrived soon after.

No part of her body was outside the window

The court heard that during both attempts to lift her, no part of the victim’s body was outside the window.

According to Yahoo News, the man pleaded guilty to one charge of using criminal force, and is expected to be sentenced on Jan. 9, 2020.

He faces up to three months’ jail and a fine of up to S$1,500.

Top image from gov.sg.