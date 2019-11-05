fbpx

Man, 36, collapses & dies during job interview, allegedly after constantly working overtime

:(

Tanya Ong | December 5, 04:07 pm

A man from Hangzhou, China, reportedly died shortly after collapsing during a job interview.

Sudden cardiac arrest

According to China Press, the 36-year-old was interviewing for a position in a company on Nov. 26 when he suddenly wet himself and collapsed.

He was rushed to the hospital, where doctors found his pupils dilated. His heart had also stopped.

Unfortunately, he could not be saved.

The doctor, Shi Hong Wei, revealed that the man had suffered from sudden cardiac arrest.

Shi told China Press that patients with coronary heart disease and hypertension have a higher risk of cardiac arrest. However, it may also happen to those who do not display any symptoms.

Had worked late in his previous job

The man’s interviewers revealed that he had constantly worked late in his previous job.

China Press also reported that this could have been a reason why he was looking for a position elsewhere, for a different environment.

Shi shared that just recently, there was another case of a patient who had a heart attack. The patient had been anxious to leave the hospital, and claimed that there was a lot of work waiting for him.

Shi added that patients who have experienced cardiac arrest should take extra care to not overexert themselves.

Top photo via Pixabay.

