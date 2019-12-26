M’sia to enforce public smoking ban at all eateries from Jan. 1, 2020 after year-long ‘education period’

Come Jan. 1, 2020, Malaysia will enforce a public smoking ban at all eateries across the country, under which smokers must keep at least three metres from a food outlet’s seating areas.

According to The Star, the announcement was made by the local Health Ministry after its High Court ruled that this would not be in breach of citizens’ “rights and equality before the law”.

The ban, first announced in September 2018, comes into force after a year-long “education period” that will end on Dec. 31, Malaysian health minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad stated.

It seemed to have initially gone into force this year, with people finding creative ways to circumvent it:

But according to government officials, the focus was more on educating the public on the ban than enforcing punishment for those who were caught. It will, however, reportedly be “fully enforced” come next year.

An estimated 21 per cent of Malaysian adults smoke, according to Malaysia’s deputy health minister Lee Boon Chye.

And so to enforce the ban, 5,000 environmental health officers are expected to be deployed across the country to conduct spot checks at random and issue summons to people found flouting the rules, according to The Malay Mail.

Lee was quoted saying the government hopes “to get the support from the public on this”.

Fine of up to nearly S$3,300 for breaking the ban

Those caught violating the ban for the first time will face an initial fine of RM250 (S$81) that can go up to RM10,000 (S$3270) should it remain unpaid, Free Malaysia Today (FMT) reported.

However, should the fine be settled within a month, it will be reduced to RM150 (S$49), Lee stated.

Additionally, people who vape or use electronic nicotine delivery systems will also be treated as smokers.

He added that smokers should therefore use this opportunity to either quit or reduce their consumption, according to The Malay Mail.

Earlier this year, The New Straits Times (NST) reported that Lee said the ban was already followed by most eateries in urban areas, but awareness of it in rural areas was still limited.

