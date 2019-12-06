fbpx

Back

Mahathir can’t guarantee who succeeds him as Prime Minister, may stay in office beyond 2020

The plot thickens.

Sulaiman Daud | December 14, 04:25 pm

Events

Open Possibilities: There is not only one neat way to imagine our futures - Art and Technology Exhibition in Japan and Southeast Asia

06 December 2019 - 21 December 2019, 10am - 8pm-Tuesday to Saturday

Japan Creative Centre (JCC), Embassy of Japan in Singapore

Share

In another public statement that may worry his coalition partner, Anwar Ibrahim, Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad suggested that he may remain in power even beyond 2020.

On Dec. 14, during the Doha Forum in Qatar, Mahathir said he wanted to “fix the problems” created by the previous Barisan Nasional government before retiring.

According to Reuters, he added that he could not guarantee who would succeed him as Prime Minister.

Previously said he would be succeeded by Anwar

This contradicts previous public statements made by Mahathir that he would definitely hand over the reins of power to his former protege, rival and current ally, Anwar.

On Nov. 6, he said he would be succeeded by Anwar, and that he would step down before the next Malaysian general election.

On Dec. 10, Mahathir told Reuters in an interview that he would hand over the baton to Anwar, although perhaps not immediately before Malaysia hosts the APEC summit, scheduled for Nov. 2020.

According to the Star, Mahathir was quoted saying:

“As far as I’m concerned, I’m stepping down and I’m handing the baton to him. If people don’t want him, that is their business, but I will do my part of the promise… irrespective of whatever allegation. I made my promise, I keep my promise.”

Mahathir’s comments at the time came after an allegation of sexual misconduct against Anwar by an ex-staffer.

Anwar has denied the allegations and provided alibis for his whereabouts during the alleged incidents.

Related stories:

Anwar denies sexual misconduct claim by ex-staffer, says he won’t be surprised if such claims happen again

Mahathir says he will definitely hand power over to Anwar

Top image

About Sulaiman Daud

Sulaiman believes that we can be heroes, if just for one day. His favourite Doctor is Peter Capaldi's Twelve and his favourite person is Jürgen Klopp. He also writes about film and pop-culture, which you are very welcome to read here.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Man in S'pore records temperature of 23.8°C at Admiralty Park on Dec. 14 morning

Brrr.

December 14, 02:49 pm

K-pop star IU says family loves S'pore & her brother is 'seriously considering' exchange semester here

Singapore pride.

December 14, 02:44 pm

How indignity & abject poverty drove Liu Thai-Ker to become the architect of modern S'pore

We Built This City: Singapore's master planner tells us how he engineered everyday living for 80 per cent of Singaporeans.

December 14, 01:33 pm

SCDF trainee, 19, single-handedly puts out fire at Tampines Hub hawker centre

His quick wits saved the day.

December 14, 01:29 pm

'I made a mistake but I feel I should move on': Jacqueline Wong returns to HK after 8 months

Emotional return.

December 14, 01:02 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close