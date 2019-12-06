Mahathir can’t guarantee who succeeds him as Prime Minister, may stay in office beyond 2020

In another public statement that may worry his coalition partner, Anwar Ibrahim, Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad suggested that he may remain in power even beyond 2020.

Advertisement

On Dec. 14, during the Doha Forum in Qatar, Mahathir said he wanted to “fix the problems” created by the previous Barisan Nasional government before retiring.

According to Reuters, he added that he could not guarantee who would succeed him as Prime Minister.

Previously said he would be succeeded by Anwar

This contradicts previous public statements made by Mahathir that he would definitely hand over the reins of power to his former protege, rival and current ally, Anwar.

On Nov. 6, he said he would be succeeded by Anwar, and that he would step down before the next Malaysian general election.

On Dec. 10, Mahathir told Reuters in an interview that he would hand over the baton to Anwar, although perhaps not immediately before Malaysia hosts the APEC summit, scheduled for Nov. 2020.

Advertisement

According to the Star, Mahathir was quoted saying:

“As far as I’m concerned, I’m stepping down and I’m handing the baton to him. If people don’t want him, that is their business, but I will do my part of the promise… irrespective of whatever allegation. I made my promise, I keep my promise.”

Mahathir’s comments at the time came after an allegation of sexual misconduct against Anwar by an ex-staffer.

Anwar has denied the allegations and provided alibis for his whereabouts during the alleged incidents.

Related stories:

Top image