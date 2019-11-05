fbpx

Back

LTA unveils new MRT system map & transit signage system

More convenient.

Nyi Nyi Thet | December 11, 04:52 pm

Events

One of Us Art Exhibitions

05 November 2019 - 13 December 2019, ---

Temasek Shophouse (Level 1) , 28 Orchard Road, S238832

Share

Here is the current MRT map.

Image from LTA

Here is the newly released MRT system map by the Land Transport Authority (LTA).

Image taken by Joshua Lee
Image from LTA

The biggest difference between the two maps is how the Circle line is represented.

Image from LTA

According to a press release by LTA, this is to “make wayfinding easier”.

Basically the goal of the re-designed Circle Line on the new map is to serve as a focal point to “help commuters orientate themselves quicker”.

There are also some contextual elements near some stations to help commuters “identify their corresponding station”.

As such:

The system map will be installed at three TEL1 stations (Woodlands North, Woodlands, and Woodlands South) and will be progressively installed at all MRT and LRT stations.

Mothership understands it will be available at all stations by the end of January 2020.

More help

Here are the other signage changes that are being implemented.

QR codes will be introduced on the new system map, linking users to online fare calculators as well as downloadable maps for offline viewing.

Image from Joshua Lee
Image from Joshua Lee

The TEL1 will have enhanced transit signage system features.

These features include larger fonts, sharper colour contrast and improved sign box design.

Exit are now marked by numbers instead of letter of the alphabet.

Image from Joshua Lee
Via Joshua Lee
By Joshua Lee
By Joshua

The new signage designs will only be available at TEL for now.

Although it will be added to older stations when they are up for upgrading.

The process to redesign both the system map and transit signage system began in 2015.

LTA engaged members of the public and tested prototypes with map designers at international forums.

Extensive research and testing was also undertaken to ensure the new transit signage systems be more intuitive and user-friendly.

Images by LTA and Joshua Lee

About Nyi Nyi Thet

Thet has a chronic fear of teenage girls laughing at him. He sometimes puts on a cap in his room and yells “Gryffindor”.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Evening Read Evening Commute

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Yishun resident hangs mynah from laundry pole as punishment for entering kitchen, NParks investigating

Don't do this.

December 11, 05:15 pm

NUS student, 25, suspended for photographing 2 female students in the shower

He will also be sent for mandatory counselling and rehabilitation sessions.

December 11, 05:14 pm

PMD rider sent to Changi General Hospital after getting kicked off device at Bedok Reservoir

Ambulance at the scene.

December 11, 04:39 pm

Korean BBQ in Clementi gives underweight customers up to 15% discount off S$18.80 buffet

Such discriminatory pricing is a buffet eatery's winning formula.

December 11, 04:24 pm

S'pore Grab driver rated himself 5 stars using phone left behind by passenger before throwing it away

Ownself rate ownself.

December 11, 04:07 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close