LTA unveils new MRT system map & transit signage system

Here is the current MRT map.

Here is the newly released MRT system map by the Land Transport Authority (LTA).

Advertisement

The biggest difference between the two maps is how the Circle line is represented.

According to a press release by LTA, this is to “make wayfinding easier”.

Basically the goal of the re-designed Circle Line on the new map is to serve as a focal point to “help commuters orientate themselves quicker”.

There are also some contextual elements near some stations to help commuters “identify their corresponding station”.

As such:

The system map will be installed at three TEL1 stations (Woodlands North, Woodlands, and Woodlands South) and will be progressively installed at all MRT and LRT stations.

Mothership understands it will be available at all stations by the end of January 2020.

More help

Here are the other signage changes that are being implemented.

Advertisement

QR codes will be introduced on the new system map, linking users to online fare calculators as well as downloadable maps for offline viewing.

The TEL1 will have enhanced transit signage system features.

These features include larger fonts, sharper colour contrast and improved sign box design.

Exit are now marked by numbers instead of letter of the alphabet.

The new signage designs will only be available at TEL for now.

Although it will be added to older stations when they are up for upgrading.

Advertisement

The process to redesign both the system map and transit signage system began in 2015.

LTA engaged members of the public and tested prototypes with map designers at international forums.

Extensive research and testing was also undertaken to ensure the new transit signage systems be more intuitive and user-friendly.

Advertisement

Images by LTA and Joshua Lee