Love, Bonito data breach exposed 3% of its customers’ personal data

Out of which, a "small number" might have had their financial data accessed.

Zhangxin Zheng | December 14, 12:30 am

The website of local fashion brand Love, Bonito was compromised on Dec. 10, 2019.

Data breach

Its customers were informed via email about the possible data breach on Dec. 13, 2019.

Customers would receive an email about whether one’s personal data and credit card information has been breached.

Love, Bonito said a malicious code has been added to its e-commerce website.

It also said the company has “engaged a data security expert to conduct a forensic investigation of the incident and will continue to review, audit and enhance our security controls and processes”.

The company has also informed the Personal Data Protection Commission and the Singapore Police Force.

Investigations are ongoing and Love, Bonito is working with its security vendors to resolve the matter.

Love, Bonito apologised for the data breach and stressed in the email that protecting customers’ personal information has been of utmost importance to the company.

About 3% of customers affected

In response to media queries, the spokesperson replied that Love, Bonito “takes this attack very seriously” and took “immediate actions” to remove the malicious code and further steps to secure its systems.

They confirmed that about three percent of its customers’ personal information has been exposed. Out of which, a “small number” might have had their financial data accessed.

Later in the evening, Love, Bonito also put up a post on their Facebook page to inform followers on this incident and to apologise for what happened:

For customers who are affected or have queries, you are urged to reach out to them at [email protected]

