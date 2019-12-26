Liverpool beat Flamengo 1-0 after extra time to win FIFA Club World Cup

Champions of the world.

It’s a beautiful phrase. So beautiful, it inspired rock band Queen’s Freddie Mercury to turn it into an iconic anthem. But very few football clubs can genuinely lay claim to that title.

On the morning of Dec. 22 (Singapore time), Liverpool FC of England beat Clube de Regatas do Flamengo (Flamengo) of Brazil in the final of the FIFA Club World Cup tournament.

A simple finish by Liverpool’s own Brazilian ace, Roberto Firmino, in the 99th minute was enough to give Liverpool the victory, the first Club World Cup triumph in the club’s history.

Who will be the Champion of Champions?

To qualify for the Club World Cup, one must have already been champions of a different kind. Every team in the tournament is already a champion in their home region.

Liverpool won the UEFA Champions League and represented Europe, while Flamengo won the Copa Libertadores de América to represent South America.

Though theoretically, this is the biggest trophy a football club can win, the fans don’t see it that way.

Ask any Liverpool fan, and general consensus has it that the Champions League is a huge deal on its own, and missing out on the Club World Cup is not that big a deal.

And of course, the holy grail remains the English league title, which Liverpool have not won since 1990.

Still, champions of the world would sound pretty good.

Brazilians in Qatar

I had the opportunity to be in Doha, Qatar, which was hosting the final match of the tournament. As a huge Liverpool fan, there was no chance that I would miss it.

While taking in the sights of the Middle Eastern city, I noticed Flamengo fans, mostly Brazilians, were everywhere I went.

There were Flamengo fans in the museums, walking along the beaches, shopping in the bazaars. And everywhere they gathered, they would break out into song about the last time the two clubs met, way back in 1981, a match which Liverpool lost.

Preparation for the World Cup

Qatar, who are slated to host the next World Cup in 2022, are using this tournament as sort of a dry run in which to practice.

To that end, they set up “Fan Zones” for visitors to watch the match on big screens, mingle, and uniquely for a strict Islamic Middle Eastern country, openly buy and consume alcoholic drinks.

Visiting one Fan Zone, I saw both Flamengo and Liverpool fans milling around, pleasantly without conflict. There were a few shouts and singing competitions, but it remained mostly good-natured.

But when I got to the stadium, it was clear that the Liverpool fans were outnumbered.

The Flamengo fans had occupied an entire quarter of the seats, pounding drums and waving flags. In contrast, Liverpool fans were scattered all around.

Football crosses borders

The attendance was over 45,000, and the fans of the Brazilian club seemed to make up half that number. But here and there stood Liverpool fans of every stripe.

One fan waved an Algerian flag as he cheered on the Reds.

A large group of Chinese fans, bearing a sign that proclaimed “Guangxi Liverpool Supporters Club”, sang the Liverpool songs in English without missing a beat.

And of course, Scousers from the city of Liverpool itself, not to mention the local chapter of Reds in Qatar were hoping to witness their team make history.

The kick-off, and a gruelling battle

And for a long while, it seemed that history would belong to the Brazilian team instead.

The first half saw clear-cut chances from Liverpool, but Firmino and Naby Keïta fluffed their shots wide of the goal.

By the half-time whistle, Liverpool had less possession of the ball and fewer shots than Flamengo, who looked far more likely to go on and win the game.

Liverpool’s talismanic forwards Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah received yellow cards for seemingly-innocuous challenges, as fans berated the local Qatari referee.

Salah’s card in particular drew a sharp response — presumably from the contingent of fellow Egyptians who live and work in Qatar.

Things went from bad to worse as Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain had to limp off with an injury.

Penalty! Or not?

But in injury time, drama struck as Sadio Mane was through and goal, and looked certain to score before he was cut down by Flamengo’s Rafinha.

The referee blew his whistle and pointed to the penalty spot and I, along with thousands of others, roared with anticipation. Surely, this was it.

But after a lengthy review session with the Video Assistant Referee, he overturned the penalty decision on the grounds that the foul had occurred outside the penalty box.

Bizarrely, he chose to restart the match with a drop-ball rather than a free-kick to Liverpool, which meant that the game ended 0-0 after 90 minutes.

Sudden death

Tension was high as the game moved into extra-time. After an additional 30 minutes, the game would go to a nerve-wracking penalty shootout if it remained a draw.

But one beautifully flighted ball from Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson in the 98th minute caught the Flamengo defence napping and sent Mane racing off again. This time, he got free of the last defender.

Instead of shooting, he rolled the ball into Firmino’s path. Firmino took one touch, then another, then slammed the ball past the keeper into the back of the net.

The fans exploded. I embraced random strangers and was thumped on the back by an old man in a Liverpool top, beaming with joy. Little kids in red danced in jubilation as we collectively bellowed “Bobby” Firmino’s name in one united voice.

There was much flailing of limbs and stomping of feet. It was utter chaos.

One trophy down, on to the next

Now Flamengo found renewed urgency, but despite their desperate forays into Liverpool territory, their attacks were snuffed out quickly and without fuss.

At the end of it all, Liverpool were officially champions of the world.

The Flamengo fans were not destined to celebrate a second triumph over their English opponents, but walking out of the stadium, I saw no hostility or animosity. Just good cheer and the recognition of a match hard-fought.

Flamengo fans can at least console themselves that they remain champions of South America.

For Liverpool, an even tougher task looms.

Becoming champions of England, and ending a 30-year-long wait.

2020 might just be the year.

