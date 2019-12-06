Nee Soon MP Lee Bee Wah shares vintage wedding photo on anniversary day

You probably know Member of Parliament for Nee Soon GRC, Lee Bee Wah, as the one who voices out on municipal issues actively both in Parliament and on her Facebook page.

Wedding anniversary post

In another moment of openness, Lee posted an old wedding photo on Dec. 18 to express her appreciation towards her husband, Soh Chee Hiang.

It was apparently their wedding anniversary and Lee wrote that she is grateful that Soh accepted her for who she is and has been supportive of what she does.

Lee said that she told Soh that she would have to send money back home in Malaysia, and do not doll up herself before marrying him.

Soh did not mind any of that.

In an interview with The Straits Times last year, Lee shared that the only time that her face was full of make-up was on her wedding day.

The post has garnered over 1,600 likes and many well-wishes from her followers.

