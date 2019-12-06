fbpx

Back

Nee Soon MP Lee Bee Wah shares vintage wedding photo on anniversary day

Sweet.

Zhangxin Zheng | December 19, 07:12 pm

Events

Open Possibilities: There is not only one neat way to imagine our futures - Art and Technology Exhibition in Japan and Southeast Asia

06 December 2019 - 21 December 2019, 10am - 8pm-Tuesday to Saturday

Japan Creative Centre (JCC), Embassy of Japan in Singapore

Share

You probably know Member of Parliament for Nee Soon GRC, Lee Bee Wah, as the one who voices out on municipal issues actively both in Parliament and on her Facebook page.

Lee Bee Wah asks if DNA testing can solve high-rise sanitary pad littering problem

Wedding anniversary post

In another moment of openness, Lee posted an old wedding photo on Dec. 18 to express her appreciation towards her husband, Soh Chee Hiang.

It was apparently their wedding anniversary and Lee wrote that she is grateful that Soh accepted her for who she is and has been supportive of what she does.

Lee said that she told Soh that she would have to send money back home in Malaysia, and do not doll up herself before marrying him.

Soh did not mind any of that.

In an interview with The Straits Times last year, Lee shared that the only time that her face was full of make-up was on her wedding day.

The post has garnered over 1,600 likes and many well-wishes from her followers.

You can read more about Lee here:

5 things we bet you didn’t know about Nee Soon GRC’s Lee Bee Wah

Top photo collage via Lee Bee Wah/Facebook

About Zhangxin Zheng

Zhangxin’s favourite pastime is singing Mulan’s soundtrack in the mangrove forests. She hopes to perfect the art of napping in a hammock in the mangroves without being drowned by rising sea levels.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Evening Read Evening Commute

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Holding a Secret Santa for the office is a complete waste of time

Why do we do this every year?

December 19, 06:58 pm

Mahathir: Muslim countries are 'unworthy' of Islam

He noted that Muslim countries had failed to address the host of challenges facing the Muslim community.

December 19, 06:44 pm

Taiwan YouTuber loses Chinese business for refusing to delete video with Tsai Ing-wen

The Chinese firm requested him to stop referring to Tsai as the president.

December 19, 06:03 pm

17-year-old tourist detained for a week after sending pedestrian flying with PMD at Geylang Road

He had also been riding against the flow of traffic.

December 19, 04:32 pm

52% of S'poreans feel migration causes crime rate to go up: Survey

More than half of Singaporeans feel migrant workers threaten country's culture & heritage.

December 19, 04:08 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close