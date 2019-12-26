Kind Grab driver goes out of his way to return lost wallet on Christmas Eve

One Grab driver made sure that his customer felt the spirit of the holiday season during a ride on Christmas Eve.

Jeremy Koh shared on Facebook on Dec. 24 that he decided to take a Grab to work as he wasn’t feeling well.

Kind Grab driver

The driver, known as Mr Chan, was very nice to Koh, offering him water and asking if he needed to charge his phone, as he had both Android and Apple chargers available.

On his way to work, Chan asked for his preferred route, let him know about the ERP surcharge in advance and reminded him to check his belongings before alighting, before wishing him a Merry Christmas.

Said Koh: “This service was one of the best (if not the best) I have encountered with a private-hire driver. What happened next was mind blowing.”

Went out of his way to return wallet

While at work, Koh received a few calls from an unknown number, but he didn’t pick up as he was busy.

He called back a few minutes later and was surprised to hear from Chan.

He had left behind his wallet in the car, and Chan wanted to let him know.

But instead of arranging a meet-up, he went the extra mile to make a detour and drove to Koh’s office in Suntec, even though he was in Toa Payoh and on his way to Bukit Panjang.

Said Koh:

“When he arrived, I was being greeted with the broadest smile and he gently reminded me to check if everything is in order. I am greatly indebted to this kind soul!”

Commenters were similarly appreciative of the kindness shown by Chan:

After all, isn’t being kind to others what Christmas is all about?

You can see Koh’s Facebook post below:

Top image from Jeremy Koh’s Facebook page.