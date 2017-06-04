fbpx

Jollibee opening new outlet at Jurong Point

Yay.

Fasiha Nazren | December 31, 11:10 am

Those who frequent Jollibee will know how insane the queues can get.

People queue overnight outside new Jollibee Woodlands outlet because fried chicken is life

Well, hopefully, the opening of a new outlet in the west will help to reduce the queue.

Opening in Jurong Point

It seems like Jollibee will be opening a new outlet at Jurong Point.

jollibee jurong point outlet
Photo by Fasiha Nazren

While Jollibee Singapore has not made any announcements on their Facebook page yet, the new outlet will be located on the first floor of the shopping centre.

It will be situated between two other fast food outlets, McDonald’s and Subway.

This will be Jollibee’s 10th outlet in Singapore.

Fried chicken and spaghetti

Jollibee is known for its fried Chickenjoy, which comes in original and spicy.

And its spaghetti.

View this post on Instagram

Jabee 🤗

A post shared by ṧḙℓℓḙ (@damnselleindistress) on

Yum.

Top image by Fasiha Nazren and @evangelineyiing on Instagram

About Fasiha Nazren

Fasiha is only afraid of three things - cockroaches, her parents and the deafening screamos of post hardcore bands.

