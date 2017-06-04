Jollibee opening new outlet at Jurong Point

Upsurge
Those who frequent Jollibee will know how insane the queues can get.
People queue overnight outside new Jollibee Woodlands outlet because fried chicken is life
Well, hopefully, the opening of a new outlet in the west will help to reduce the queue.
Opening in Jurong Point
It seems like Jollibee will be opening a new outlet at Jurong Point.
While Jollibee Singapore has not made any announcements on their Facebook page yet, the new outlet will be located on the first floor of the shopping centre.
It will be situated between two other fast food outlets, McDonald’s and Subway.
This will be Jollibee’s 10th outlet in Singapore.
Fried chicken and spaghetti
Jollibee is known for its fried Chickenjoy, which comes in original and spicy.
And its spaghetti.
Yum.
Top image by Fasiha Nazren and @evangelineyiing on Instagram
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Telegram to get the latest updates.