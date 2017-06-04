Jollibee opening new outlet at Jurong Point

Those who frequent Jollibee will know how insane the queues can get.

Well, hopefully, the opening of a new outlet in the west will help to reduce the queue.

Opening in Jurong Point

It seems like Jollibee will be opening a new outlet at Jurong Point.

While Jollibee Singapore has not made any announcements on their Facebook page yet, the new outlet will be located on the first floor of the shopping centre.

It will be situated between two other fast food outlets, McDonald’s and Subway.

This will be Jollibee’s 10th outlet in Singapore.

Fried chicken and spaghetti

Jollibee is known for its fried Chickenjoy, which comes in original and spicy.

And its spaghetti.

Yum.

Top image by Fasiha Nazren and @evangelineyiing on Instagram