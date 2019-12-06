fbpx

Jewel Changi Airport has Christmas-themed rain vortex, decorations & live performance from now till Jan. 5, 2020

Looks pretty.

Syahindah Ishak | December 21, 01:14 pm

This Christmas, Jewel Changi Airport has a special treat lined up for its visitors.

Christmas decorations and live dance performance

From now till Jan. 5, 2020, the Shiseido Forest Valley will be decorated with Christmas-themed geometric light installations of reindeers and snowmen.

However, tickets are required in order to enter the forest.

A minimum spend of S$50 at the mall entitles you to two same-day entry tickets.

You can also enjoy a live dance performance with a troupe of famous Christmas characters such as the gingerbread man, candy dandy and snowman.

The entire show lasts 15 minutes and will feature multiple song genres.

You can catch the performance at 8pm on a weekday or at 6pm and 8pm on weekends and public holidays.

The show will be set against a snowy background as snowfalls will drop around the forest during intervals between 6pm to 12am daily.

Exclusive Christmas edition of the rain vortex

On top of everything else, there’s also an exclusive Christmas edition light and sound show displayed on the HSBC rain vortex.

Visitors can witness the light show for free from viewing platforms around Jewel at 7:30pm, 9:30pm, or 11:30pm daily.

Just before you enter the rain vortex area, you will also be greeted by a 16-metre tall Christmas tree.

Photo via Chris Lau/FB.

Merry Christmas indeed.

Top photos via Jewel Changi Airport/FB.

