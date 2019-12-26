89-year-old Japanese gamer grandma plays ‘Call of Duty’ & ‘Grand Theft Auto’ like a pro

Mori Hamako, a.k.a. Gamer Grandma, has been actively gaming for almost four decades — a whopping 38 years, to be exact.

Advertisement

She regularly uploads videos of herself playing first-person-shooter games such as “Call of Duty” (COD) and action-adventure games like “Grand Theft Auto” (GTA) on her YouTube channel, aptly named “Gamer Grandma”.

One particular video features her clearing a mission in COD, with the precision and calmness of a pro-gamer.

Nearly 100,000 subscribers

Her proficiency in games despite her age has inspired many Japanese netizens, who have since helped her to go viral in Japan.

She now has 97,200 subscribers on her YouTube channel, which she started in 2014, which comes as a surprise to Mori, who was initially shocked by the amount of attention she garnered online in the second half of this year.

The humble lady even made a video thanking her subscribers in July earlier this year, when they numbered at just 5,000.

Thanking them for their warm comments, she said she would love to reply to everyone but offered her apologies for not being able to do so, as it would take too long for her to type out replies.

Advertisement

Multi-platform gamer

Born in Asakusa, Tokyo, Mori wasn’t introduced to games by her children or grandchildren, as one might otherwise expect.

In an interview with Japanese gaming news site Game*Spark, Mori said she started her gaming journey back in 1981 on the Cassette Vision console, before moving on to the classic Nintendo Entertainment System (NES) console, known as Famicom in Japan.

She still has fond memories of playing the likes of “F1 Race”, “The Legend of Zelda” and “Dragon Quest”.

Towards the end of the ’80s, she started gaming on a PC, playing “Evil Holy Sword Necromancer” and “Kato Chan and Ken Chan” (aka “J. J. and Jeff in the West”).

By the time the ’90s came around, she said she was introduced to the PlayStation.

She recalled how shockingly advanced she found the graphics and the storyline of the horror-action game “Resident Evil” to be at the time.

Advertisement

Sharing the joy of gaming

And that’s how she got into uploading gameplay footage onto her YouTube channel, starting with “The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim”.

She reportedly felt that it was a bit of a waste to just play video games by herself, and she thought it would be good to share the fun of playing games with others.

When Game*Spark asked about her advice for younger gamers, she said to keep playing from a young age.

She noted that she couldn’t continue to pursue her hobbies of fashion and sports at her age, but she was still able to continue gaming well into old age.

She also said that it’s good to do ample research about the games you are playing, and even take down notes as you go along.

Way to go, grandma!

Top images via Gamer Grandma’s YouTube videos