‘I made a mistake but I feel I should move on’: Jacqueline Wong returns to HK after 8 months

30-year-old Jacqueline Wong has returned to Hong Kong after spending eight months in the U.S.

This was after the Andy Hui cheating scandal, where Wong reportedly moved to the U.S. to get away from the whole saga.

She has been keeping a low profile during the past eight months.

In November, she also created her first Instagram post since April. She said that she hopes the TV show Finding Her Voice will not be affected by the scandal:

Wong arrived in Hong Kong at around 7:00am this morning (Dec. 14) dressed in a grey coat and black cap.

She was visibly emotional, tearing up when speaking to the reporters who received her at the airport.

Thanked everyone who supported her

According to Zaobao, she told the reporters that she’s happy to be home.

She was quoted as saying that she tried really hard to live her life for the past eight months, but thanked everyone who supported her during these challenging times.

“It’s been a long time, everybody. I’m so happy because I’m finally home. I would like to take this opportunity to thank a few people, my good friends, colleagues, and especially my family. It’s been hard on them. Even those who weren’t close to me left me texts and messages, giving me a lot of strength and helping me to get to where I am today.”

Will not be commenting on the scandal further

Acknowledging she has “made a mistake”, she said she is trying to learn from it and feels she should “move on”.

However, when asked about the scandal explicitly, she reportedly said she will not be commenting on it further:

“Whether it’s something I want to say privately or publicly, I’ve already said it. On this matter, I won’t be commenting further.”

Wong also added that the priority for her return to Hong Kong is for her to be with her family.

She hopes that they can be given some space during this period.

Top photo via Sina & IG/Jacqueline Wong