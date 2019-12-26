Jackie Chan almost drowns while filming new movie

During the filming of his new action movie “Vanguard”, Jackie Chan nearly drowned while filming a scene.

Advertisement

Chan, 65, was promoting the movie at a Beijing press conference when he revealed the incident.

Nearly drowned during a scene

According to China.org.cn, they were on a shoot out at sea for a jet ski scene.

Chan ended up being trapped under a rock and was unable to free himself.

He could have drowned but he told Chinese reporters that he forced himself to remain calm and not panic.

Eventually, Chan was rescued by the film crew.

Director Stanley Tong cried

Director Stanley Tong stated that he was in a state of panic while waiting on the shore.

When he saw Chan emerge out of the water, he cried.

“I just could not hold back my tears.”

Chan, however, was smiling when he was saved and even went to comfort Tong and the other film crew.

Despite his tough exterior, Chan did feel the effects of the incident later that night.

He said via China.org.cn:

“When I took a shower later that night and remembered the incident, I suddenly felt really scared and started shaking. I was thinking about how I could have so easily died.”

Advertisement

Not the near death experience

This is not the first time Chan has faced a near death experience on a film set.

Chan suffered a spinal injury while filming “Project A” and he dislocated his sternum from a fall in “Armour of God II: Operation Condor”.

He also suffered a cracked skull requiring brain surgery from a fall in “Armour of God”.

Top photos via Jackie Chan/Instagram & IMDb.