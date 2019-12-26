fbpx

Back

Jackie Chan almost drowns while filming new movie

Director Stanley Tong cried when he was rescued.

Syahindah Ishak | December 26, 11:59 am

Events

Annular Solar Eclipse

26 December 2019, 1100h-1500h

Science Centre Singapore

Share

During the filming of his new action movie “Vanguard”, Jackie Chan nearly drowned while filming a scene.

Chan, 65, was promoting the movie at a Beijing press conference when he revealed the incident.

Nearly drowned during a scene

According to China.org.cnthey were on a shoot out at sea for a jet ski scene.

Chan ended up being trapped under a rock and was unable to free himself.

He could have drowned but he told Chinese reporters that he forced himself to remain calm and not panic.

Eventually, Chan was rescued by the film crew.

Director Stanley Tong cried

Director Stanley Tong stated that he was in a state of panic while waiting on the shore.

When he saw Chan emerge out of the water, he cried.

“I just could not hold back my tears.”

Chan, however, was smiling when he was saved and even went to comfort Tong and the other film crew.

Despite his tough exterior, Chan did feel the effects of the incident later that night.

He said via China.org.cn:

“When I took a shower later that night and remembered the incident, I suddenly felt really scared and started shaking. I was thinking about how I could have so easily died.”

Not the near death experience

This is not the first time Chan has faced a near death experience on a film set.

Chan suffered a spinal injury while filming “Project A” and he dislocated his sternum from a fall in “Armour of God II: Operation Condor”.

He also suffered a cracked skull requiring brain surgery from a fall in “Armour of God”.

Top photos via Jackie Chan/Instagram & IMDb.

About Syahindah Ishak

Syahindah has an intense fear of heights so she's thankful she's short.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

UK woman stranded in S'pore after Emirates airline loses part of her custom-made wheelchair

She was paralysed in an accident as a child.

December 26, 10:47 pm

PM Lee went Gardens By The Bay to shoot solar eclipse while on leave

Spooky.

December 26, 10:12 pm

Itacho Sushi & SFA respond to customer's salmonella allegations

Itacho Sushi claimed that the man asked for compensation for his pre-holiday expenditures.

December 26, 08:58 pm

Genius pet cat gets itself trapped in neighbour's car, turns on hazard lights to attract attention

Smart cat.

December 26, 07:07 pm

Year of the Rat Casio G-SHOCK watch available in S'pore from Jan. 3, 2020

The watch is a collaboration with Singaporean pop artist Jahan Loh.

December 26, 06:53 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close