Korean singer IU effortlessly sang high notes of Frozen 2’s ‘Into the Unknown’ at S’pore concert for vocal warm-up

In starstruck awe over her vocals.

Zhangxin Zheng | December 9, 05:25 pm

Popular Korean singer-actress IU was in Singapore over the weekend for her Love, Poem concert at the Star Theatre on Dec. 6.

The 26-year-old has generated concerns over her well-being in the past few weeks, after the passing of fellow Korean celebrities Sulli and Goo Hara whom she was reportedly close to.

This was IU’s second concert here.

Love, Poem concert in Singapore

IU belted familiar hits such as Good Day and You & I, and also performed the songs from the soundtrack of the recent popular drama Hotel Del Luna, which she starred in.

The two-day concert was sold out and the second show lasted three and a half hours with two rounds of encore.

What got the fans really hyped up from the concert was this moment when IU tested her falsetto using the theme song of movie Frozen 2, Into the Unknown.

The Korean rendition was sung officially by Korean singer Taeyeon.

After being teased by IU in the concert, many fans will be looking forward to a collaboration between the two talented singers or a cover by IU herself.

Assured fans that she’s okay

Despite the concerns about how she has been coping with the recent bad news, IU appeared to be bright and cheery when interacting with fans in Singapore.

She put on a pink dress that she said she bought in Summer and did not get a chance to wear until the concert in Singapore.

IU was pleasantly surprised that fans in Singapore can converse in Korean and even brought their family members along to her concert.

During the concert, IU also addressed the concerns by the fans:

“When things get tough and you want to end it all, I hope you can remember our promise to meet here again next year.”

“You can breathe slowly and next year will come before you know it.”

She added that she felt so loved at the concert in Singapore that there is no room for any sadness.

Hope to see you back again in 2020, IU!

Top photo collage via @pennylesssss and @iugfrd

About Zhangxin Zheng

Zhangxin’s favourite pastime is singing Mulan’s soundtrack in the mangrove forests. She hopes to perfect the art of napping in a hammock in the mangroves without being drowned by rising sea levels.

