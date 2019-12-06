K-pop star IU says family loves S’pore & her brother is ‘seriously considering’ exchange semester here

Korean vocal powerhouse IU dropped by Singapore recently for her Love, Poem concert at The Star Vista on Dec. 6, 2019.

She stunned fans with some of her top hits, “Good Day”, “Someday” and “You & I’.

Fans were also particularly hyped to hear her sing notes from Frozen 2’s “Into the Unknown” to warm up her vocals.

The Korean star, who also happens to be an actress in several shows such as Hotel Del Luna and Persona, did more than just entertain Singapore fans with her songs.

The 26-year-old revealed tidbits about her family as well.

Said her family really loves Singapore

The singer, whose real name is Lee Ji-eun, effused about her love for Singapore, according to 8 Days.

Throughout the four-hour-show, IU emphasised how much she loves the island-state, and shared that she and her family had dropped by in January earlier this year for a vacation.

They visited various tourist attractions such as the Night Safari, Universal Studios Singapore and Gardens by the Bay.

“My whole family loves Singapore, seriously! I have a baby niece and she loves Singapore too,” IU said.

And in a statement which likely incited screams of excitement from fans in the concert hall, she commented that her “younger brother wants to come here as an exchange student” and was “really considering it”.

While it seems photos and information of IU’s younger brother Lee Jong-hoon are scarce online, the singer has shared photos of the pair on social media before.

And unsurprisingly, fans were ecstatic about the prospect of IU’s brother potentially studying here.

Haven't seen anyone share this – IU said her brother liked SG so much that he was seriously considering coming here for his exchange studies. PLS COME, IU'S BROTHER, & GET YOUR SISTER TO VISIT YOU REGULARLY 😄 — iuinspires (@jieuninspires) December 6, 2019

Please do it!!!!! Everyone will be happy….Singapore offers gud ed and IU can visit her brother more regularly becuz of nearer distance and most hopefully we can see her more often 😭😭😭😭 — ggmggmw (@ggmggmw) December 7, 2019

idk if anyone has mentioned this but apparently after her holiday with her family in Singapore,IU's brother is actually considering moving to Singapore for uni 😭😭 Her parents really liked singapore too! Singaenas won! — love,jestic (@IoveJlEUN) December 7, 2019

IU repeated several times that she would be back next year, which would make for her third concert in Singapore.

Hope to see her again in 2020!

Top photo from @dlwlrma / IG and @weiziyin / IG