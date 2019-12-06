fbpx

K-pop star IU says family loves S’pore & her brother is ‘seriously considering’ exchange semester here

Ashley Tan | December 14, 02:44 pm

Korean vocal powerhouse IU dropped by Singapore recently for her Love, Poem concert at The Star Vista on Dec. 6, 2019.

She stunned fans with some of her top hits, “Good Day”, “Someday” and “You & I’.

Fans were also particularly hyped to hear her sing notes from Frozen 2’s “Into the Unknown” to warm up her vocals.

Korean singer IU effortlessly sang high notes of Frozen 2’s ‘Into the Unknown’ at S’pore concert for vocal warm-up

The Korean star, who also happens to be an actress in several shows such as Hotel Del Luna and Persona, did more than just entertain Singapore fans with her songs.

The 26-year-old revealed tidbits about her family as well.

Said her family really loves Singapore

The singer, whose real name is Lee Ji-eun, effused about her love for Singapore, according to 8 Days.

Throughout the four-hour-show, IU emphasised how much she loves the island-state, and shared that she and her family had dropped by in January earlier this year for a vacation.

They visited various tourist attractions such as the Night Safari, Universal Studios Singapore and Gardens by the Bay.

“My whole family loves Singapore, seriously! I have a baby niece and she loves Singapore too,” IU said.

And in a statement which likely incited screams of excitement from fans in the concert hall, she commented that her “younger brother wants to come here as an exchange student” and was “really considering it”.

While it seems photos and information of IU’s younger brother Lee Jong-hoon are scarce online, the singer has shared photos of the pair on social media before.

Photo from onehallyu.com

And unsurprisingly, fans were ecstatic about the prospect of IU’s brother potentially studying here.

IU repeated several times that she would be back next year, which would make for her third concert in Singapore.

Hope to see her again in 2020!

Top photo from @dlwlrma / IG and @weiziyin / IG

About Ashley Tan

Ashley can't go a week without McDonalds.

