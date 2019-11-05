Ippudo S’pore offering S$10 tonkotsu ramen made with pig skulls on Dec. 12, 2019

Ippudo Singapore will be offering an anniversary Tonkotsu Ramen for S$10++ on Dec. 12, 2019.

Advertisement

Besides the occasion of 12.12, Ippudo is also celebrating its 10th birthday in Singapore.

Made using pig skulls

Instead of using pork bones, however, Ippudo will be using pig skulls to prepare the broth.

The base will be simmered for over 15 hours, and according to the ramen chain, will result in a dish that is “light yet flavourful with a strong umami finish”.

Japanese wheat flour is used for the noodles.

Each bowl of ramen comes with chashu slices, black fungus, and spring onions.

Available at all outlets except MBS

The promotion will be available at all outlets except Marina Bay Sands and Ippudo Express.

However, each outlet will only serve 390 bowls, save for Mandarin Gallery, where the ramen will be available throughout the day.

The promotion continues at Mandarin Gallery on Dec. 13 too, where the anniversary ramen will sell at the same price.

Customers who order the anniversary ramen at this branch will also get a commemorative hand towel, while stocks last.

There are seven outlets that you can visit.

Advertisement

Top image via Ippudo Singapore