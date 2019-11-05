Car park next to ICA building to close in Jan. 2020, making way for Integrated Services Centre

Visitors to the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) may experience slightly more difficulty finding parking in the near future, as the car park next to the ICA building will close on Jan. 1, 2020.

The car park is located here:

According to Parkopedia, the soon-to-close lot on Kallang Road has a capacity of 200 spaces.

Making way for new Integrated Services Centre

According to a press release from ICA, the purpose of the demolition of the car park is to create space for the Integrated Services Centre, which is part of ICA’s efforts to “enhance operational efficiency and effectiveness while offering convenient and secured services” to customers.

The new 10-storey services centre will integrate digital systems with biometric and automation technologies, and is set to open by 2023.

According the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Integrated Services Centre will be host to 24-hour self-service kiosks, where customers will be able to collect ICA documents such as passports and identity cards.

A new system, iSmart, will use robotics to securely store the documents and transfer them to the kiosks for collection.

These automated processes will reduce collection time for customers to less than 15 minutes.

For senior citizens and other customers who require special assistance, there will also be service ambassadors available to help.

How to get to ICA in the meantime

ICA recommends that visitors to ICA take public transportation during the construction of the services centre.

Lavender MRT station is less than 100 metres from the building.

For those driving, they can park at other car parks located along North Bridge Road, Crawford Lane and French Road.

ICA visitors coming by taxi can continue to alight at the taxi bay along Kallang Road or the drop-off/pickup bay at the main entrance of the building.

However, ICA has stated that motorists should not wait at the bay in order to prevent obstructing the way.

Between January and March 2020, traffic marshals and other on-ground support will be available to help guide motorists.

Avoid the construction through online transactions

If you are planning on applying for immigration or registration facilities (such as passport, IC, etc.), you can save the hassle of travelling to the ICA building by applying online.

A range of ICA’s e-Services are available online through MyICA.

Eligible customers also have the option to collect their Singapore passport, identity card and/or Long Term Pass card at selected post offices for a fee.

More information about ICA’s e-services is available on the ICA website.

