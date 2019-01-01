S’pore white-bellied sea eagle chases pair of Himalayan Griffon vultures away at Bukit Timah

Tis the season to be jolly for bird lovers as migratory birds make their visit to Singapore during this period, to refuel or escape from the cold winter.

These feathered tourists include thousands of Asian openbills which had surprised some Singaporeans who spotted huge flocks of them earlier this month.

Not forgetting the beautiful Fairy Pitta that caused quite a buzz among nature lovers in November.

Here’s another one.

Rare sighting of Himalayan Griffon vultures

This time, what drew birdwatchers were a pair of magnificent looking Himalayan Griffon vultures.

As the name suggests, the Himalayan Griffon vultures came from the Himalayas. They are residents in Central Asia and have been spotted during the months of December and January in Singapore in some years, according to Singapore Birds Project.

As a result of the long flight, the vultures usually arrive weak and hungry.

This year, two Himalayan Griffon vultures were spotted at Hindhede Quarry over the weekend.

Chased away by local raptors

However, the stay at the quarry was brief.

The two magnificent-looking vultures were challenged, after taking flight, by the local white-bellied sea eagles which are the largest common raptors here.

The white-bellied sea eagles were defending their territory and the vultures had to fend from the attacks while sparring with the sea eagles in the air.

The vultures left the vicinity of Hindhede Quarry by Dec. 30 morning eventually despite being much larger.

Observers saw them flying at Dairy Farm, then to the Central Catchment Nature Reserve and headed east eventually that day.

Top photos courtesy of Esther Ong