Futuristic Haidilao with robot servers & immersive dining experience opens at Marina Square Dec. 31, 2019
Looks quite fancy.
Upsurge
Haidilao Singapore just opened its first “technology experience” branch at Marina Square.
Customisable soups, immersive dining experience
It is Haidilao’s first overseas branch to offer its Personalised Soup Base Service. This means you can customise your soup base with machine-like precision to suit your taste and requirements.
For instance, if you are having Haidilao’s tomato soup base, you can choose how thick, salty, sour, and sweet you want it to be.
The soup bases are prepared by an intelligent kitchen management system which will also record your preferences and combination of spices and oil for your next visit.
Aside from this, the Marina Square branch will have a different look and feel thanks to the use of sound and light technology.
Photos uploaded by Haidilao Singapore show a cascading waterfall, animals, and other light scapes projected on the restaurant’s walls. Haidilao Singapore promises that this will be an “immersive” dining experience.
Robot servers
Lastly, Haidilao Singapore has debuted its cute robot servers at the Marina Square branch to complement their human waiters and waitresses.
Here’s one of the few reviews of the Marina Square branch available online (since the restaurant opened today).
Dined at the new Hai Di Lao hotpot at Marina Square! So glad to be able to go there on their opening day today & the last day of 2019! No queue! Cos we reached early . First experience with hubby and got to see the famous noodle dance. Also the good service. Look at the condiments they serve! They even have porridge! Tried their famous pudding & they gave free ice cream! . The robots were pretty cool. The digital screens were around (sorry, didn’t take photo) but a pity we weren’t in the room where 3 walls are the screens
Here’s a shot of the robot server taken by the same Instagram user.
Details
Address:
6 Raffles Blvd, #01-19 to 25 Marina Square, S409057.
Opening Hours:
10.30am to 6am, daily
Top images via Haidilao Singapore.
