Futuristic Haidilao with robot servers & immersive dining experience opens at Marina Square Dec. 31, 2019

Haidilao Singapore just opened its first “technology experience” branch at Marina Square.

Customisable soups, immersive dining experience

It is Haidilao’s first overseas branch to offer its Personalised Soup Base Service. This means you can customise your soup base with machine-like precision to suit your taste and requirements.

For instance, if you are having Haidilao’s tomato soup base, you can choose how thick, salty, sour, and sweet you want it to be.

The soup bases are prepared by an intelligent kitchen management system which will also record your preferences and combination of spices and oil for your next visit.

Aside from this, the Marina Square branch will have a different look and feel thanks to the use of sound and light technology.

Photos uploaded by Haidilao Singapore show a cascading waterfall, animals, and other light scapes projected on the restaurant’s walls. Haidilao Singapore promises that this will be an “immersive” dining experience.

Robot servers

Lastly, Haidilao Singapore has debuted its cute robot servers at the Marina Square branch to complement their human waiters and waitresses.

Here’s one of the few reviews of the Marina Square branch available online (since the restaurant opened today).

Here’s a shot of the robot server taken by the same Instagram user.

Details

Address:

6 Raffles Blvd, #01-19 to 25 Marina Square, S409057.

Opening Hours:

10.30am to 6am, daily

