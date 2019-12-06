GrabFood rider, 42, dies in accident involving truck along Gambas Avenue

A 42-year-old motorcyclist died in an accident involving a truck along Gambas Avenue on Friday, Dec. 20.

According to Police, the accident occurred on Gambas Avenue toward Woodlands Avenue 8.

Police statement

Police were reportedly alerted to the accident at 11:50am.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead by a paramedic at the scene.

The police have not confirmed if the family has been contacted but a Facebook post, which has since been taken down, had encouraged netizens to forward to the post to the motorcyclist’s family.

Police investigations are ongoing.

The deceased appears to have been a GrabFood rider, as a green GrabFood delivery bag was spotted on the scene, according to photographs of the accident posted on Facebook.

Mothership has reached out to Grab for a statement and will update this article when we receive a response.

UPDATED on Friday, Dec. 20 at 5:06pm. A Grab spokesperson shared this statement with Mothership:

“We are deeply saddened to learn about the accident and are reaching out to the family to offer our support and assistance. As investigations are ongoing, we are unable to provide further comments.”

