fbpx

Back

GrabFood rider, 42, dies in accident involving truck along Gambas Avenue

Investigations are ongoing.

Jane Zhang | December 20, 03:53 pm

Events

Open Possibilities: There is not only one neat way to imagine our futures - Art and Technology Exhibition in Japan and Southeast Asia

06 December 2019 - 21 December 2019, 10am - 8pm-Tuesday to Saturday

Japan Creative Centre (JCC), Embassy of Japan in Singapore

Share

A 42-year-old motorcyclist died in an accident involving a truck along Gambas Avenue on Friday, Dec. 20.

According to Police, the accident occurred on Gambas Avenue toward Woodlands Avenue 8.

Police statement

Police were reportedly alerted to the accident at 11:50am.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead by a paramedic at the scene.

The police have not confirmed if the family has been contacted but a Facebook post, which has since been taken down, had encouraged netizens to forward to the post to the motorcyclist’s family.

Police investigations are ongoing.

The deceased appears to have been a GrabFood rider, as a green GrabFood delivery bag was spotted on the scene, according to photographs of the accident posted on Facebook.

Image via Facebook / Thelocalsociety.

Mothership has reached out to Grab for a statement and will update this article when we receive a response.

UPDATED on Friday, Dec. 20 at 5:06pm. A Grab spokesperson shared this statement with Mothership:

“We are deeply saddened to learn about the accident and are reaching out to the family to offer our support and assistance. As investigations are ongoing, we are unable to provide further comments.”

Top image via Facebook / Thelocalsociety.

About Jane Zhang

Jane may look like a typical millennial, but she's really a bargain-hunting auntie at heart.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Evening Read Evening Commute

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

The Cheesecake Factory's Original Cheesecake now available at Fairprice Finest outlets

Singaporeans love cheesecake.

December 20, 04:11 pm

Driver, 52, arrested for knocking down auxiliary police officer at Woodlands Checkpoint

Police investigations are ongoing.

December 20, 03:42 pm

Gojek driver who asked for S$3 tip & kicked riders out of car temporarily suspended, passenger claims

Probably not worth the S$3.

December 20, 03:11 pm

Dessert cafe in Lavender run by Paris-trained chef offers French pastries with local twist

The cafe also serves up savoury fare and specialty coffees.

December 20, 02:10 pm

CPF Board reveals 45-year-old suicidal complainant's identity in Facebook post

The woman has also disputed CPF Board's account of events.

December 20, 01:22 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close