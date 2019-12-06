fbpx

GrabFood motorcyclist killed in accident with truck worked part-time because of wife’s illness

He had taken on the job part-time to help earn additional income to support his family.

Jane Zhang | December 21, 10:40 pm

The motorcyclist who was killed in an accident had recently started working part-time as a GrabFood rider to provide for his family, Lianhe Wanbao reported.

The accident involving the truck occurred on Friday (Dec.20) along Gambas Avenue in Woodlands, and the police were alerted to the accident at 11:50am.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

Started doing GrabFood part-time to provide for family

The deceased was identified by Wanbao as 42-year-old Peng Weishen.

He is a Singapore permanent resident originally from Ipoh, Malaysia.

Wanbao reported that Peng had only started working as a GrabFood rider a couple weeks ago.

He had taken on the job part-time to help earn additional income to support his family, as his wife was unable to work due to illness.

Grab said in a statement to Mothership:

“We are deeply saddened to learn about the accident and are reaching out to the family to offer our support and assistance. As investigations are ongoing, we are unable to provide further comments.”

Man who witnessed the accident and provided assistance

A 30-year-old man, who was driving in the right lane, witnessed the entire accident.

He told Wanbao that the motorcycle was behind the truck in the left lane when he tried to overtake the truck.

However, as Peng was in between the two lanes, his motorcycle somehow slipped and he fell, causing his head to be crushed by the truck’s rear wheels.

When the man stopped his car and approached the accident to provide assistance, he reportedly found that Peng was motionless, and that his helmet had been severely deformed.

He immediately called the SCDF for assistance.

The police has confirmed that investigations are ongoing.

The truck involved in the accident appears to belong to environmental services provider 800 Super.

Mothership has reached out to them regarding the situation and will update this article when they reply.

Top image collage via Facebook / localsociety.

