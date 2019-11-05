S’pore Grab driver rated himself 5 stars using phone left behind by passenger before throwing it away

When a passenger left her mobile phone in his Grab car, Alvin Ng Liang Dong did not seek to return the phone.

Instead, he gave himself a five-star rating and then threw the phone away in a bin.

“Waste of time” to hand over the phone to the Grab office

Court documents stated that Ng picked up a 28-year-old sales manager while working as a Grab driver on Sep. 9, 2017, and dropped her off at her destination at about 9:00am.

While driving to pick up his next passenger, Ng noticed that the woman’s phone was on the rear car seat.

He then decided to use the phone to give himself a five-star rating through the Grab application, before driving on.

Ng decided not to return the phone to the Grab office, as he knew that Grab management would not compensate him in any way.

As he deemed it to be “a waste of time” to try and return the phone, he decided to dispose of the phone, eventually throwing it away in a dustbin at an unknown petrol kiosk.

Discovered the missing phone and 5-star rating

That evening, when the woman left her work place, she realised her phone was missing, but assumed that she left it at work.

However, she realised the next day that it was not the case. She then used another phone to check the booking history on her Grab account.

She discovered that a 5-star rating was given to Ng, despite not having possession of her phone during this time.

The woman suspected Ng had taken her phone and given himself a five-star rating, so she reported the matter to Grab and lodged a police report.

Lied about finding phone

On June 26, 2018, Ng went to the police to give his statement, and acknowledged that he had been interviewed by Grab personnel a few days after the incident.

Although he was aware of what happened to the woman’s phone, he lied and claimed that he did not find any mobile phone.

He later admitted to the police that he had thrown it away “due to his laziness and bad planning.”

The S$500 phone was not recovered, and no restitution was made to the victim.

Threw a sign over the counter after he was denied a petrol discount

More recently on Aug. 26, 2019, Ng, who was working as a funeral parlour driver, got into a dispute with a cashier at a Caltex petrol station.

After topping up his petrol, he tried to show the cashier a screenshot from the Star Driver mobile application, in order to get a 20 per cent discount.

However, they began arguing after he was told that the discount could only be processed through the application not a screen shot.

Ng eventually paid and left, although he got angry after he heard the cashier “saying words about (his) upbringing.”

He walked back to the counter, picking up a sign and threw it over the counter. No property was damaged and no one was injured from the incident.

Called the cashier a “b*tch” on Facebook

Around two months later, on Nov. 3, 2019, Ng saw a Facebook post on Caltex Singapore’s Facebook page, featuring the same cashier receiving a service excellence award.

Ng was dissatisfied with her service, and felt that she did not deserve the award.

He then publicly shared the post on his Facebook wall, and commented: “Bro I scold this b*tch Cashier Tmr I attend court coz her friend. Still can get star of the Month Award my FOOT. Caltex BLIND.”

After the cashier saw the negative post and the comments, she felt alarmed and afraid of Ng.

Ng pleaded guilty to three charges

Ng, who was unrepresented, apologised to the judge for throwing the sign in a moment of anger, according to CNA.

“I did not really want to throw the sign at her at all,” he said.

He added “I was with my father that day, but because of one sentence I was really quite angered at her — because my dad was just beside me and she can say I got no upbringing.”

Regarding the phone incident, Ng claimed that the phone had no SIM card, so he had no way to contact the victim, or let the victim contact him.

Ng pleaded guilty to three charges, including dishonest misappropriation of property, a rash act endangering others’ safety and a harassment charge.

Two other charges are being taken into consideration.

For these offences, CNA reported that Ng was fined S$5,000 on Dec. 10, and was also ordered to pay S$500 to the owner of the phone as compensation.

