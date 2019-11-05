Can I just eat alone in peace without being judged as sad or lonely?

“Hello! Wah having dinner? Who you with?”

Hey, long time no see. Yeah, having dinner.

*Acquaintance glances at the other unoccupied seat at my table, which is very obviously set for one*

Oh, I’m by myself today. You?

“Ohh, I’m here with my friends lor. Your friends cancelled on you ah?”

Ehhh, no, not really. I intended to have dinner alone. *inhales, bracing myself for questions about why I am sad and alone*

“Huh, why never ask your friends out for dinner?”

*exhales* here we go–

My friends and I meet up for meals every now and then (I actually have friends, I promise). Other times, I eat with my family. But today just happens to not be either of those days.

“Why so antisocial? Don’t liddat leh.”

I don’t think I’m antisocial actually. Even though I quite appreciate having some time to myself, I still enjoy meeting and catching up with my friends.

I’ve heard from friends who go on really long solo overseas trips that it gets tiresome after awhile. So yeah, the occasional short vacation or meal alone is great. But too much of it? Maybe not a good thing.

Besides, I do believe humans are all social creatures, and I do think that genuine human interactions are necessary for a meaningful life.

“Ya sia. Then you eat alone not sian meh?”

Contrary to popular belief, not everyone who eats alone is sad or lonely.

And interestingly, for me, eating alone has given me the opportunity to have random conversations with strangers — like service staff and other lone diners — which I ordinarily would not have had if I weren’t alone.

Which can turn out to be quite pleasant.

But even if I don’t talk to anyone, it can still be pretty great. I can read, watch videos, or listen to music while people-watching (hope this doesn’t sound creepy).

As long as it’s not too crowded, though. Crowds can get quite overwhelming.

“Okay… but if you’re alone, you cannot order things to share and try….”

Oh yeah, that’s very true. I can’t order more than one dish at the zichar stall and I mostly eat one-dish meals like noodles, rice dishes, or cai png.

But then again, this is a first-world (and also happy?) problem.

Like, I got a plate of tasty food and sometimes a glass of ice cold beer. It’s a solid meal for one. Can’t complain, really.

“You sure you’re ok ah? Don’t be emo.”

I am very much okay, thank you for asking! Some sad people eat alone, but not everyone who eats alone is sad… unless you see me crying into my plate of fries… maybe you can ask me again then (hahahaha).

Eh, I’m just kidding ah. I just want to eat alone sometimes. Can?

“Orh. Can can. Okay, see you another time ah!”

You enjoy your dinner too. See you.

Top photo via Unsplash.