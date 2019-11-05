fbpx

Chess grandmaster Gong Qianyun delivers S’pore’s 900th gold medal in SEA Games history

Great work, grandmaster!

Julia Yeo | December 3, 06:48 pm

Chess grandmaster Gong Qianyun delivered Singapore’s 900th gold medal in its Southeast Asian (SEA) Games history on Dec. 3, 2019.

She emerged triumphant in International Chess during the biennial tournament.

S’pore’s 900th gold medal at SEA Games

After an eventful week at the SEA Games with several ups and downs, Singapore’s long-awaited 900th gold medal was won by the 34-year-old Gong.

She was participating in the Women’s Rapid event in chess.

In a game of rapid chess, a player must complete all moves in a fixed time of more than 10 minutes, but less than 60 minutes.

Out of nine rounds played on Dec. 2 and Dec. 3, Gong won seven matches, drew one, and lost one.

Her total point tally was 7.5.

Gong was awarded the title of Woman Grandmaster by the World Chess Federation in 2018, the highest-ranking title in chess exclusive to women.

She is also a five-time national champion of the Singapore Chess Championships (Women’s), winning the 2012, 2015, 2016, 2017, and 2018 events.

Gong’s victory was Singapore’s sixth medal at the 30th edition of the SEA Games.

Top image via Team Singapore/FB

