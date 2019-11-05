Zhejiang TV higher management allegedly made distasteful remarks on Godfrey Gao’s death

Taiwanese-Canadian actor Godfrey Gao died at the age of 35 on Nov. 27. He had been filming Chase Me, a Chinese reality show by Zhejiang TV.

Advertisement

It’s been a week since his passing but the anger from Chinese netizens has not subsided.

Many expressed dissatisfaction with Zhejiang TV, which has left many questions unanswered since Gao’s death.

Insensitive remarks allegedly made by Zhejiang TV higher management

A leaked conversation circulated online revealed that a Zhejiang TV staff allegedly called Gao “useless” despite looking fit and good-looking.

The person who made that comment was allegedly from higher management.

According to the conversation, staff members are not allowed to quit during this period as well.

Here’s the conversation, translated:

Advertisement

20 questions for Zhejiang TV

On Dec. 2, Gao’s fan club also demanded that Zhejiang TV respond to a list of 20 questions regarding the incident.

The post, which also flamed Zhejiang TV for being hypocritical, was circulated on Weibo subsequently.

They demanded that Zhejiang TV release the footage of the Nov. 27 incident. They also urged Zhejiang TV to come clean with any areas of negligence that may have led to Gao’s death.

The fan club questioned, for example, why the crew members were not aware of the Automated External Defibrillator, which was apparently just 257m away.

They also asked what the cameramen who followed Gao and the host of the show were doing when he collapsed.

In addition, the fan club also questioned the way Zhejiang TV handled the aftermath of Gao’s death.

This included transportation of his body and the channel’s supposed blocking and deleting of comments and posts in relation to his death.

Advertisement

Other fan bases also supported Gao’s fans by contributing to Gao’s votes in China’s Most Popular Male Actor TV series Awards 2019.

Losing sponsors and celebrities for year-end show

Angry netizens are also determined to influence other brands to stop working with the channel.

According to reports, Zhejiang TV has already lost one of its major sponsors, Vivo, for the year-end 2020 countdown show.

Advertisement

Zhejiang TV has indicated that the year-end show will continue despite the backlash it is facing.

However, as compared to the previous Zhejiang TV countdown shows, celebrities such as JJ Lin, Jolin Tsai, Gem Tang have not indicated that they will be joining the 2020 countdown.

JJ Lin and Lu Han have also allegedly cancelled their contracts with Zhejiang TV, according to Weibo.

Advertisement

Top photo collage from Weibo