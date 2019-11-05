fbpx

5 men arrested after fight in Geylang involving bright yellow chairs

A lot of chairs.

Nyi Nyi Thet | December 5, 12:38 pm

The police arrested five men, aged between 21 and 47, for suspected involvement in a case of affray on December 4, 2019.

The incident occurred along Lorong 1 Geylang at around 11:40pm.

Through investigations and ground enquiries, police officers in Bedok established the identities of the men and arrested them within four hours of the report being made.

According to the police, the incident stemmed from a prior dispute while those involved were at a restaurant located in the vicinity earlier that night.

On December 4, 2019, a video of the scuffle circulated on Facebook.

In case you can’t see it.

At one point, many brightly coloured chairs were raised.

Image from SG Chinese Club

Police investigations are ongoing. The offence of affray carries a jail term of up to a one year, a fine of up to $5000, or both.

Image from SG Chinese Club

About Nyi Nyi Thet

Thet has a chronic fear of teenage girls laughing at him. He sometimes puts on a cap in his room and yells “Gryffindor”.

