Gerry Alanguilan, comic book legend & man who did ‘Hey baby’ smile, passes away at 51

Gerry Alanguilan passed away on Dec. 21, 2019.

Some of you might also recognise the man from his “Hey Baby” video.

He was a terrific sport about the whole thing as well, even uploading a tutorial on how to achieve the look.

According to Rappler, his wife Ilyn Alanguilan, announced the news on Facebook.

Tributes quickly poured in for the man, with Marvel Comics’ editor-in-chief C.B Cebulski offering his condolences.

Saddened to learn of the passing of Gerry Alanguilan. Another wonderful person taken from us too soon. An amazingly talented writer and inker, mentor to younger artists, and advocate for global comics, the comics world and Filipino art community lost a friend and hero today. — C.B. Cebulski (@CBCebulski) December 20, 2019

Alanguilan’s cause of death has not been disclosed.

A tweet from his official account on Dec. 20, his final tweet, was about a terrible pain he was going through.

Image from Alanguilan’s Facebook and YouTube page