Gerry Alanguilan, comic book legend & man who did ‘Hey baby’ smile, passes away at 51

His cause of death has not been disclosed.

Nyi Nyi Thet | December 22, 01:17 am

Gerry Alanguilan passed away on Dec. 21, 2019.

Some of you might also recognise the man from his “Hey Baby” video.

He was a terrific sport about the whole thing as well, even uploading a tutorial on how to achieve the look.

According to Rappler, his wife Ilyn Alanguilan, announced the news on Facebook.

Tributes quickly poured in for the man, with Marvel Comics’ editor-in-chief C.B Cebulski offering his condolences.

Alanguilan’s cause of death has not been disclosed.

A tweet from his official account on Dec. 20, his final tweet, was about a terrible pain he was going through.

Image from Alanguilan’s Facebook and YouTube page

