Gardens by the Bay opens 50m-high rooftop for panoramic view of surroundings

Air is fresher up there.

Fasiha Nazren | December 28, 05:56 pm

Gardens by the Bay just introduced its latest attraction, the Supertree Observatory.

The Supertree Observatory is located at the canopy of the tallest Supertree at the Supertree Groves.

The attraction first opened to public on Dec. 27, 2019

Open-air rooftop

It features an open-air rooftop deck that sits 50 metres above the ground.

The highest point of the observatory gives visitors a 360° view of its surroundings.

roof top gardens by the bay supertree observatory
Photo from Gardens by the Bay
gardens by the bay open air rooftop
Photo from Gardens by the Bay

There are also seats at the rooftop.

Observatory Space

One level below the rooftop is the observatory space.

It features an indoor area with full-height glass windows as well as a peripheral outdoor walkway:

supertree observatory gardens by the bay
Photo from Gardens by the Bay
gardnes by the bay observatory space
Photo from Gardens by the Bay
observatory space gardens by the bay
Photo from Gardens by the Bay

There is also a creative digital media display where visitors can experience a message about the effects of climate change.

Cafe with a view

If visitors suddenly feel peckish 50 meters above the ground, there’s no need to go back down to get some food.

The Supertree Observatory also has the Supertree Observatory Cafe where visitors can buy cocktails, mocktails, soft drinks, and snacks while still enjoying the view.

Ticket rates

Standard tickets cost S$14 for adults and S$10 for children between three to 12 years old.

Singapore residents can get the tickets at S$10 for adults and S$6 for senior citizens and children between three to 12 years old.

Tickets can be purchased here.

Related story

Free immersive art exhibition at Gardens by the Bay from Dec. 15, 2019 – Mar. 15, 2020

Top image from Gardens by the Bay 

