Flash floods in Choa Chu Kang & Jurong East leaves some commuters in ankle-deep water

Flash floods occurred at Choa Chu Kang Avenue 1 and Jurong East Street 32 due to heavy downfall at around 3.20pm.

Heavy rain warning – Moderate to heavy thundery showers with gusty wind are expected over many areas of Singapore between 3.15pm and 4.15pm. PUB says flash floods may occur in the event of heavy rain. — NEA (@NEAsg) December 2, 2019

Heavy rain warning – Moderate to heavy thundery showers with gusty wind are expected to continue over many areas of Singapore between 3.55pm and 5.30pm. PUB says flash floods may occur in the event of heavy rain. — NEA (@NEAsg) December 2, 2019

Here is a point-of-view video of the downfall by Beh Chia Lor Facebook page.

The rain got so heavy that traffic was not passable at both these locations for about 20 minutes.

Singapore is currently experiencing the Northeast Moonsoon period, so more wet weather is expected this month.

According to PUB, in the first week of December, Singapore can expect a monsoon surge lasting from two to four days, so expect periods of moderate to heavy showers over the island.

PUB urges the public to “exercise caution and avoid stepping into or driving into flooded areas”.

The public should also “stay tuned to radio broadcast and check PUB’s Facebook or Twitter pages for flood updates”.

