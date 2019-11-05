fbpx

Flash floods in Choa Chu Kang & Jurong East leaves some commuters in ankle-deep water

Moderate to heavy showers are expected this month.

Nyi Nyi Thet | December 2, 08:40 pm

One of Us Art Exhibitions

05 November 2019 - 13 December 2019, ---

Temasek Shophouse (Level 1) , 28 Orchard Road, S238832

Flash floods occurred at Choa Chu Kang Avenue 1 and Jurong East Street 32 due to heavy downfall at around 3.20pm.

Here is a point-of-view video of the downfall by Beh Chia Lor Facebook page.

The rain got so heavy that traffic was not passable at both these locations for about 20 minutes.

Singapore is currently experiencing the Northeast Moonsoon period, so more wet weather is expected this month.

According to PUB, in the first week of December, Singapore can expect a monsoon surge lasting from two to four days, so expect periods of moderate to heavy showers over the island.

PUB urges the public to “exercise caution and avoid stepping into or driving into flooded areas”.

The public should also “stay tuned to radio broadcast and check PUB’s Facebook or Twitter pages for flood updates”.

Image from PUB and Beh Chia Lor

About Nyi Nyi Thet

Thet has a chronic fear of teenage girls laughing at him. He sometimes puts on a cap in his room and yells “Gryffindor”.

