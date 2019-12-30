fbpx

Woman motorcyclist, 30, sustains severe injuries from PIE collision, family looking for witnesses

She ended up with a fractured cheek, broken bones, and abrasions on the lower half of her face.

Syahindah Ishak | December 30, 06:39 pm

On Thursday, Dec. 26 morning, an accident involving a motorcycle and a car occurred along the Pan Island Expressway (PIE) towards Changi.

Motorcyclist underwent surgery on her face

An account of the accident was shared on SG Road Vigilante’s Facebook page.

According to the post, a female motorcyclist was allegedly swiped by a black sedan on the highway.

The victim, who was riding a black Vespa, suffered severe injuries to the lower half of her face.

She sustained abrasions, a fractured cheek, and lost multiple teeth.

In addition to the one she had already undergone, the post mentioned the possibility of another surgery to remove broken bones from inside the victim’s gums.

It was not stated if she eventually went through with the procedure.

As of Dec. 27, she is waiting for the doctor’s approval to be discharged from hospital.

Car hit the motorcycle and drove away

On Dec. 28, a video of the accident was uploaded to SG Road Vigilante’s YouTube page.

Viewer discretion is advised:

In the video, a black car in the right-most lane hits the motorcycle, causing the motorcyclist to lose balance and fall onto the ground.

The car, however, drove away while the rider remained lying on the road.

The motorcyclist’s family is appealing for witnesses or dash camera recordings of the incident that could identify the car’s plate number, as the current video is not sufficiently clear.

Investigations are ongoing

In response to queries from Mothership, the police said that they were alerted to the accident at 7:45am on Dec. 26.

They added that the female motorcyclist, aged 30, was conscious when conveyed to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Top photos via SG Road Vigilante/YouTube.

