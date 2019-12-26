fbpx

Back

Masseuse in Far East Plaza lies about molest after customer rejects sexual services, gets fined for unlicensed massage parlour

The customer went to the police first.

Tanya Ong | December 24, 08:33 pm

Events

Annular Solar Eclipse

26 December 2019, 1100h-1500h

Science Centre Singapore

Share

After a massage parlour customer made a police report that led to further investigations, 41-year-old Yu Shi Qi was fined for operating unlicensed massage parlours.

Turned down sexual services

According to Lianhe Zaobao, the customer was a visitor from Tunisia who visited Fu Man Tang Massage at Far East Plaza on April 25, 2018.

When he approached the massage parlour, Yu asked if he wanted to get a massage, and stated that a full-body massage for an hour would cost S$50, or S$30 for a 30-minute massage.

The customer agreed to the S$50 massage.

After about three minutes, Yu offered the customer sexual services, but he turned down her request.

Yu stopped the massage.

Lied about molest

Zaobao reported that both Yu and the customer were dissatisfied by this turn of events, and the customer eventually went to the security counter to make a police report.

About a week or so later, Yu told the police that the customer had molested her.

Following investigations, police discovered that Yu’s massage parlours in Far East Plaza were unlicensed.

She was instead fined S$12,000 for operating unlicensed massage parlours.

Top photo via Unsplash & Roots.sg

About Tanya Ong

Tanya hopes to own a roller skate disco one day.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Some fans complain Hady Mirza shouldn’t have won M’sian singing competition

Many viewers felt that the show should have had only one winner, when it had two.

December 24, 07:50 pm

Hong Kong police says calling protesters ‘cockroach’ is praising them for having ‘vitality’

He said it should be looked at as a term of "endearment".

December 24, 07:27 pm

S’pore parent writes ST forum letter saying December school holidays too long, children ‘very restless’

She added that parents have to plan many activities to occupy their time.

December 24, 06:30 pm

Doraemon EZ-charm, red packets, meet-and-greet at AMK Hub & Jurong Point from Jan 3, 2020

Shoppers can also opt to take a photo with a four-metre tall Doraemon inflatable display at level three of AMK Hub.

December 23, 04:00 pm

M'sian police to interview witnesses over claim that ex-PM Najib gave order to kill Mongolian model

He is alleged to have told a policeman to 'shoot to kill'.

December 23, 03:59 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close