Masseuse in Far East Plaza lies about molest after customer rejects sexual services, gets fined for unlicensed massage parlour

After a massage parlour customer made a police report that led to further investigations, 41-year-old Yu Shi Qi was fined for operating unlicensed massage parlours.

Advertisement

Turned down sexual services

According to Lianhe Zaobao, the customer was a visitor from Tunisia who visited Fu Man Tang Massage at Far East Plaza on April 25, 2018.

When he approached the massage parlour, Yu asked if he wanted to get a massage, and stated that a full-body massage for an hour would cost S$50, or S$30 for a 30-minute massage.

The customer agreed to the S$50 massage.

After about three minutes, Yu offered the customer sexual services, but he turned down her request.

Yu stopped the massage.

Lied about molest

Zaobao reported that both Yu and the customer were dissatisfied by this turn of events, and the customer eventually went to the security counter to make a police report.

About a week or so later, Yu told the police that the customer had molested her.

Following investigations, police discovered that Yu’s massage parlours in Far East Plaza were unlicensed.

She was instead fined S$12,000 for operating unlicensed massage parlours.

Advertisement

Top photo via Unsplash & Roots.sg