PSA: Don’t look at today’s eclipse directly if you like your eyes

Take care.

Nyi Nyi Thet | December 26, 11:38 am

Events

Annular Solar Eclipse

26 December 2019, 1100h-1500h

Science Centre Singapore

The eclipse is here, and there are various viewing sites all across Singapore.

But why go to all those places when it is basically visible from nearly all of Singapore?

Here’s why.

Safety advice for observers

Stargazing Singapore advises observers to wear solar eclipse glasses, shades, or viewers when looking at the sun.

These come in paper or plastic form, and are specially designed for viewing the sun.

Children should be supervised by an adult when using these solar shades.

According to Stargazing Singapore, Science Centre Singapore sells them at S$5 each.

Viewers should not use sunglasses, as it does not adequately filter out the harmful rays that can damage your eyes.

This is because even though it looks dark, you are still, unless it is a full solar eclipse, looking at the sun.

Here is a warning from the site Prevent Blindness, which is already a real good summary of why you shouldn’t stare at the sun.

According to the site, exposing your eyes to the sun “without proper eye protection during a solar eclipse can cause eclipse blindness”.

And even if you don’t immediately feel it, it might very well be taking place, as the damage can take anywhere from a few hours to a few days after viewing the eclipse to surface.

Like this lady.

Looking at the sun with the naked eye is of course a no-go, but according to Astronomical Society of Singapore, many other devices aren’t fool-proof either.

“It is very dangerous to look at the sun with naked eyes or through cameras, binoculars or telescopes without special filters (even during the the annularity/maximun eclipse) as permanent eye damage or even blindness may result.”

For Singapore, 94 per cent of the sun’s surface will be covered by the moon, according to The Astronomical Society of Singapore (TASOS).

Maximum eclipse will take place from 1:22pm to 1:24pm.

Astronomy community Stargazing Singapore reveals that the next annular eclipse that will be fully visible from Singapore will only occur on February 28, 2063.

Here are some viewing sites that will provide protective eyewear:

Spots to view it from

A public event will be held at Kebun Baru Spring Residents Committee in Ang Mo Kio Avenue 3 on the day.

Members of the public will get complimentary solar glasses, while stocks last.

Here are the details of the event:

Image via Stargazing Singapore on Facebook

If Ang Mo Kio is not convenient for you, Stargazing Singapore has compiled a list of other observation sites.

  • Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park (outside of McDonald’s, 10:30am – 3:20pm)
  • Hong Lim Park (11:00am – 3:00pm)
  • Marina Barrage, Green Roof B (10:30am – 3:00pm)
  • PAssion WaVe @ Jurong Lake Gardens (11:00am – 3:20pm)
  • Science Centre Singapore, Ecogarden (11:00am – 3:00pm, admission charges apply)
Image via Stargazing Singapore on Facebook

While the event can be viewed anywhere in Singapore, maximum totality will not be visible from northern regions of the island, says Stargazing Singapore.

Image via Getty

