Pay-as-you-wish for up to 500kg of Mao Shan Wang at Balestier Road on Dec. 14, 2019

A pay-as-you-wish durian promotion will be running this Saturday, Dec. 14 to raise funds for Lee Ah Mooi Old Age Home.

About Lee Ah Mooi Old Age Home

Lee Ah Mooi Old Age Home (LAMH) is a family-run nursing home started by a registered nurse Lee Ah Mooi in 1960s.

The home started out in providing care for the Samsui women and Ah Mahs who were pioneers that had contributed to nation-building through their manual labour.

The nursing home was passed down to her two sons, Then Mun Wah and Then Mun Tat, after the passing of Madam Lee in 1992.

They continue to manage the home together until today, where it has survived over the last few decades because of their resolve and perseverance despite the many limitations and challenges.

The nursing home at Thomson Lane is now the residence of 111 elderly residents and another 133 residents live at the Silat Avenue branch.

Pay-as-you-wish durians at Balestier Road

The fundraising event will be held at the durian provider Durian Kaki’s outlet to help raise funds for the home on Saturday.

About 400kg to 500kg of Mao Shan Wang durians will be available in-store for people to buy at any amount they wish to give.

This is also an opening promotion for Durian Kaki as they move to Balestier Road.

Money collected from the sale of durians will go to the home.

Do note that each person can only buy two durians and it will be on a first-come, first-served basis while stock lasts.

No reservation will be allowed and only cash payment will be accepted.

The total amount raised will be announced after the promotion.

Details

Date: Dec. 14, 2019

Time: 6pm

Address: 456 Balestier Road @ Ascent, #01-02, S329832

Top photo from LAMH/Facebook and Durian Kakis/Facebook