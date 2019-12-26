fbpx

Doraemon EZ-charm, red packets, meet-and-greet at AMK Hub & Jurong Point from Jan 3, 2020

Shoppers can also opt to take a photo with a four-metre tall Doraemon inflatable display at level three of AMK Hub.

Melanie Lim | December 23, 04:00 pm

Events

Annular Solar Eclipse

26 December 2019, 1100h-1500h

Science Centre Singapore

From Jan. 3, 2020, Ang Mo Kio (AMK) Hub and Jurong Point will be rolling out a series of Doraemon-themed Chinese New Year (CNY) merchandise.

There will also be meet-and-greet sessions with Doraemon and his best friends, Nobita and Shizuka.

Doraemon-themed CNY merchandise

Some of the Doraemon-themed CNY merchandise include a limited-edition Doraemon-designed EZ-charm, Doraemon snack containers and even Doraemon red packets:

1) Doraemon EZ-charm (S$16.90)

The Doraemon EZ-charms will be exclusively available at AMK Hub and Jurong Point’s customer service counter.

Each shopper is limited to five charms per day, while stocks last.

No minimum spending is required.

Image via M Malls

 

2) Gift-with-Purchase: Limited Edition Doraemon Snack Container

With every S$180 spent (S$270 at NTUC FairPrice or FairPrice Xtra), customers will be able to redeem a limited-edition Doraemon snack container, while stocks last.

Image via M Malls
Image via M Malls

3) Gift-with-Purchase: Exclusive Doraemon Red Packets

Finally, customers will be able to redeem a set of exclusively-designed Doraemon red packets (six pieces per pack) with a minimum spend of S$180 (S$120 at NTUC FairPrice or FairPrice Xtra).

Each shopper is limited to a redemption of two packs per day, while stocks last.

Image via M Malls
Image via M Malls
Image via M Malls

Meet-and-greet session with photo opportunities

Shoppers will also be able to take part in a meet-and-greet session with Doraemon and his best friends, Nobita and Shizuka, when they spend S$30 in a single same-day receipt.

Passes for the meet-and-greet session will be issued one hour prior to each session. A pass admits a maximum group of four people, on a first-come-first-serve basis.

The sessions will take place on Jan. 10 to 12 at AMK Hub (1pm, 3pm, 5pm and 7pm) and Jan. 17 to 19 at Jurong Point (1pm, 3pm, 5pm and 7pm).

Alternatively, shoppers can also opt to take a photo with a four-metre tall Doraemon inflatable display at level three of AMK Hub.

Top photo via M Malls

