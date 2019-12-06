fbpx

Whole of S’pore raining since Sunday (Dec. 15) morning, temperature drops to 24°C

At least Christmas is going to be cool this year.

Kayla Wong | December 15, 03:55 pm

It has been pouring in Singapore for the past few days since Friday (Dec. 13).

So humid and cool the weather has been that people have been seen gathering at 24-hour laundromats to use the dryers for their washed clothes.

The rain hasn’t let up as recently as on Sunday (Dec. 15) either, as the entire island has been experiencing intermittent showers since morning.

According to AccuWeather, the lowest temperature recorded today was 24°C.

More rain to come

The rain is to be expected to last through the rest of December, even till the beginning of January 2020,  with the rain estimated to let up from around Jan. 7 onwards.

Screenshot via AccuWeather

A wet Christmas

Previously, the Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) issued an advisory noting that cooler daily temperatures of between 22°C and 30°C can be expected in the first week of December.

Temperatures in S’pore to fall as low as 22°C in first week of December 2019

According to the MSS, the rain was due to a monsoon surge in the southern South China Sea region, including Singapore, that will last two to four days.

The strong winds, however, are expected to weaken in the following week, with temperatures forecast to range between 24°C and 33°C, even dipping to a low of 23°C on some nights.

For the rest of December, MSS said “short-duration moderate to heavy thundery showers” are to be expected in the afternoons over a five- to seven-day period.

This is because of the strong solar heating of land areas coupled with localised convergence of winds, it added. 

Keep updated

You can keep yourself updated on the weather forecast by visiting the MSS’s website, or the NEA website.

You can also download apps for the latest data, such as the myENV app or the MSS’s [email protected] app.

Now you’ll know when to break out your long-sleeved clothes and jackets.

Man in S’pore records temperature of 23.8°C at Admiralty Park on Dec. 14 morning

Top image by Zheng Zhangxin

About Kayla Wong

Kayla's dog runs her life.

