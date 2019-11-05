fbpx

Quirky cafe in Canberra S’pore has mains below S$10 & fun artwork on walls

New cafe to try on the weekend.

Melanie Lim | December 1, 08:29 pm

Combo 105 is a relatively new cafe in Canberra that officially opened on Oct. 29, 2019.

At first glance, the cafe has a relatively simple exterior that is adorned with full glass windows.

Image via Melanie Lim
Image via Melanie Lim

Full of quirky, old school paintings

The inside of the cafe, however, is filled with quirky artworks and paintings done by the owner’s brother-in-law.

According to the owner, Alison, the paintings are intended to reflect Singapore’s old school heritage.

Image via Melanie Lim
Image via Melanie Lim
Image via Melanie Lim
Image via Melanie Lim

Most mains below S$10

The menu at Combo 105 contains a mixture of Japanese-Western fusion food, as well as more traditional Malay food.

Mains are priced between S$7.90 – S$14.90, with a decent number of items below S$10 for those on a budget.

We ended up trying a few mains, such as the Chicken Katsu Curry (S$7.90), Half Spring Chicken with Fries (S$9.90), Chicken Chop with Fries (S$8.50), and Seafood Fried Rice (S$7.90):

Image via Melanie Lim
Image via Melanie Lim

The chicken chop, in particular, was especially tender and tasty:

Image via Melanie Lim

However, we felt that the seafood fried rice was slightly lacking in flavour and needed additional seasoning.

Image via Melanie Lim

We also tried two sides – the popular Golden Seafood Balls (S$5.50) and Tori Karaage (S$6.50):

Image via Melanie Lim
Image via Melanie Lim

Here’s the cafe’s full menu, with all desserts and drinks below S$10 as well:

Image via Melanie Lim
Image via Melanie Lim

Where to go

Address: 105 Canberra Street, #01-03, Singapore 750105

Opening Hours:
Tuesday – Sunday, 11am to 9pm

Top image via Melanie Lim

About Melanie Lim

Melanie likes taking and editing photos for Instagram.

