Quirky cafe in Canberra S’pore has mains below S$10 & fun artwork on walls

Combo 105 is a relatively new cafe in Canberra that officially opened on Oct. 29, 2019.

Advertisement

At first glance, the cafe has a relatively simple exterior that is adorned with full glass windows.

Full of quirky, old school paintings

The inside of the cafe, however, is filled with quirky artworks and paintings done by the owner’s brother-in-law.

According to the owner, Alison, the paintings are intended to reflect Singapore’s old school heritage.

Advertisement

Most mains below S$10

The menu at Combo 105 contains a mixture of Japanese-Western fusion food, as well as more traditional Malay food.

Mains are priced between S$7.90 – S$14.90, with a decent number of items below S$10 for those on a budget.

We ended up trying a few mains, such as the Chicken Katsu Curry (S$7.90), Half Spring Chicken with Fries (S$9.90), Chicken Chop with Fries (S$8.50), and Seafood Fried Rice (S$7.90):

The chicken chop, in particular, was especially tender and tasty:

However, we felt that the seafood fried rice was slightly lacking in flavour and needed additional seasoning.

Advertisement

We also tried two sides – the popular Golden Seafood Balls (S$5.50) and Tori Karaage (S$6.50):

Here’s the cafe’s full menu, with all desserts and drinks below S$10 as well:

Where to go

Address: 105 Canberra Street, #01-03, Singapore 750105

Opening Hours:

Tuesday – Sunday, 11am to 9pm

Top image via Melanie Lim