2019’s last annoying trend: Super-long colour gradient Facebook post you have to endlessly scroll through

2019 is on its last legs.

And regardless of how well or poorly this year has gone for you, it is important to remember one very important lesson, “don’t share some dumb post where you have to make people scroll through for a while before finally giving up and refreshing their timeline”.

It basically involves a long seemingly never-ending colour gradient.

Here’s a desktop picture of how the damn image works.

The original post was from 2016, but the account appears to have reshared it recently.

Which brings up the question, why??

Some of the shares that we saw had captions like “sorry” or “I’m so chaotic” which seems to suggest perhaps a belief that this is somehow representative of a character trait.

Here is a timely message for those who do insist on sharing it.

The post utilises how Facebook displays photos on mobile to create a neigh endless slog.

If you do indeed want to know how long it takes to scroll past the colours, here’s what we had to go through.

About a minute of breakneck scrolling.

So if you do find yourself scrolling through a gradient of colour, refresh your timeline, no point one.

A nifty little trick is to just block the original poster, so regardless of who shares it, you won’t be subjected to it.

Also to those who shared the post, be better than this, rise above it, don’t do it.

Image from Josh Winebrinner and original post