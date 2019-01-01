fbpx

First half of Jan. 2020 expected to be windy, temperatures could fall to 23°C on some nights

Cool start is great start.

Tanya Ong | December 31, 05:21 pm

Singaporeans have been enjoying some pretty cool weather in December, with temperatures reaching as low as 22°C.

This was attributed to a monsoon surge, which brought cloudy and occasionally windy conditions.

First two weeks of 2020 to be cool

According to a media release by the Singapore Meteorological Service, the daily temperatures on most days for the first fortnight of January 2020 are forecast to range between 24°C and 33°C.

Temperatures could dip to a low of around 23°C on a few nights.

However, the daily maximum temperature could still reach a high of around 34°C on a few days.

Windy conditions are expected throughout the first week, including on New Year’s Day.

Periods of light to moderate showers are also expected on several days.

Northeast Monsoon

The cooler temperatures can be attributed to the prevailing wet phase of the Northeast Monsoon season in the region.

Northeast Monsoon conditions had persisted over Singapore in December 2019, which was a fairly wet month.

Most parts of the island recorded above-average rainfall that month.

Low-level winds were blowing from the north or northeast as well.

Top photo via Pixabay

