Man in S’pore records temperature of 23.8°C at Admiralty Park on Dec. 14 morning
Brrr.
As the Starks in the North warned us all, winter is here.
In Singapore, that usually just means cold temperatures and incessant rain.
But given the searing hot weather we endure during the rest of the year, temperatures below 25°C are still pretty remarkable.
Temperatures in S’pore to fall as low as 22°C in first week of December 2019
According to the Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS), the daily temperatures of the second week of December are forecast to range between 24°C and 33°C, and could dip to a low of 23°C on a few nights.
Moderate to heavy thundery showers in the afternoon can also be expected in the second week of December.
The daily maximum temperature could still reach a high of around 34°C on a few days, though.
Earlier this morning (Dec. 14) at around 9:00am, one Samuel Lau was taking a morning walk in Admiralty Park.
On a whim, he had brought his thermometer, and it had recorded a temperature of about 23.8°C.
Here’s a photo that he shared with Mothership:
Lau thinks that the temperature could have gone even lower, before the sun had risen.
Wrap up well before you head out.
Top image from NParks Facebook and a Mothership contributor.
