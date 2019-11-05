Coca Cola to launch world’s first lighted Star Wars bottles in S’pore

The third instalment in the highly popular Star Wars sequel trilogy, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, is set to premiere in Singapore on Dec. 19, 2019.

World’s first lighted Star Wars bottles in S’pore

In anticipation of the movie, Coca-Cola will be launching the world’s first lighted Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker No Sugar bottles in Singapore.

Here it is:

While lighted packaging isn’t new, these Star Wars bottles are the world’s first OLED plastic bottles, where technology has been compressed into a paper-thin label and installed on a malleable surface.

How does it work?

There is a printed electronic circuit on the packaging which closes upon touch, thereby lighting up the lightsaber.

Simply place a finger on the plastic wrap of the bottle to see the lightsaber light up.

Something like this:

The bottles come in two unique designs, featuring lightsabers in two different colours — blue or red.

According to Lim Kean Yew, the Integrated Marketing Communications Director for Coca-Cola Singapore, each bottle can light up approximately 500 times, with a five-second hold each time.

However, run time also depends on storage and shipping, and other external environment factors.

Galactic Hunt from Dec. 6 – 22, 2019

From Dec. 6 to 22, fans will be able to take part in a “Galactic Hunt” for these bottles over these three weekends:

Dec 6 – 8, 2019.

Dec 13 – 15, 2019.

Dec 20 – 22, 2019.

8,000 of these limited edition, lighted bottles will be hidden in 45 secret locations across Singapore.

Fans will have to figure out the secret locations by solving riddles released via Coca-Cola Singapore’s social media platforms, as well as the official campaign website.

How it works

At 10pm before each day of activation, five riddles will be released through Coca-Cola Singapore’s Facebook, Instagram, and the official campaign website, for fans to solve. The answer to each riddle will lead fans to the location of a gatekeeper for the lighted Coca-Cola No Sugar bottles, who will hand them a special pass. This special pass will allow fans to purchase a lighted bottle at the nearest 7-Eleven outlet, at the regular price of a Coca-Cola No Sugar 500ml PET bottle. Passes are redeemable from the gatekeeper from 12pm to 8pm each day and will need to be used to purchase a lighted bottle by 9pm on the same day.

In short, look out for the riddle on Coca-Cola Singapore’s social media or campaign website, solve it, locate the gatekeeper, and get your pass to purchase your lighted Coca-Cola No Sugar bottle at selected 7-Eleven outlets.

“Full Force No Sugar Campaign” contest

In addition to this hunt, there will also be a “Full Force No Sugar Campaign” contest where fans will be able to win Star Wars merchandise like rolltop backpacks, drawstring bags, lunch bags and Royal Selangor R2-D2 canisters.

To participate in the contest, simply purchase any Coca-Cola No Sugar 500ml PET bottle at any 7-Eleven outlet and submit your proof of purchase here.

Alternatively, you may purchase any Popcorn Combo with Coca-Cola No Sugar at any Golden Village, Cathay Cineplexes and Shaw Theatres venues and send your proof of purchase via WhatsApp to +65 9426 2960 from now till Dec. 31, 2019.

May the Force be with you.

