Year of the Rat Casio G-SHOCK watch available in S’pore from Jan. 3, 2020

Chinese New Year is just next month and brands are slowly but surely unveiling their festive collections.

G-SHOCK x Jahan Loh Year of the Rat watch

On Dec 26, Casio revealed a sneak peak of their G-SHOCK x Jahan Loh Year of the Rat watch which will be available for sale from Jan. 3, 2020.

The watch is a collaboration with Singaporean artist Jahan Loh and features the analog-digital model GA-2100 in full red with a band that is adorned with oriental motifs and the Chinese word for ‘fortune’.

In addition to a metal cover that features the artist’s animation work, the casing also has silhouettes of rats, which in line with the 2020’s zodiac animal.

While the price of the watch has not been revealed, Casio has mentioned that they will be available in all G-SHOCK boutiques (except IMM) and online from Jan. 3, 2020.

Top image via Casio G-SHOCK on Facebook