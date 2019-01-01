fbpx

Year of the Rat Casio G-SHOCK watch available in S’pore from Jan. 3, 2020

The watch is a collaboration with Singaporean pop artist Jahan Loh.

Melanie Lim | December 26, 06:53 pm

Chinese New Year is just next month and brands are slowly but surely unveiling their festive collections.

G-SHOCK x Jahan Loh Year of the Rat watch

On Dec 26, Casio revealed a sneak peak of their G-SHOCK x Jahan Loh Year of the Rat watch which will be available for sale from Jan. 3, 2020.

The watch is a collaboration with Singaporean artist Jahan Loh and features the analog-digital model GA-2100 in full red with a band that is adorned with oriental motifs and the Chinese word for ‘fortune’.

Image via Casio G-Shock/FB
Image via Casio G-Shock/FB

In addition to a metal cover that features the artist’s animation work, the casing also has silhouettes of rats, which in line with the 2020’s zodiac animal.

Image via Casio G-Shock/FB

While the price of the watch has not been revealed, Casio has mentioned that they will be available in all G-SHOCK boutiques (except IMM) and online from Jan. 3, 2020.

Top image via Casio G-SHOCK on Facebook

