Civil servants to receive up to S$1,500 in one-off payment, among other bonuses

The Public Service Division (PSD) announced on Dec. 2, 2019 that civil servants will receive differing amounts for their year-end Annual Variable Component (AVC) bonus.

As the Ministry of Trade of Industry has forecast that the economy will grow between 0.5 and 1 per cent for 2019, and growth for the fourth quarter of 2019 is expected to be “modest”, the PSD said they would act with “restraint”.

“Taking into account the prevailing economic uncertainties, the Public Service Division, in consultation with and with the support of the public sector unions, will exercise restraint for the year-end bonus payment.”

Here’s how civil servants will be compensated:

Senior civil servants will receive a one-off payment of S$400, in place of the AVC.

All other civil servants will receive a 0.1 month year-end AVC and an additional one-off lump sum payment of S$250 to S$1,500 according to their respective pay grades.

Around 2,200 civil servants in Grades III to V of the Operations Support Scheme (OSS) will receive a lump sum amount of S$1,500.

PSD stated they consulted with the public sector unions, who felt that the junior grade civil servants deserved more support in the current, uncertain economic climate.

13th month bonus

In addition to whatever they’re getting above, all civil servants will also receive the Non-Pensionable Annual Allowance (NPAA — 13th month bonus) of one month.

This will be paid in December together with the year-end AVC and lump sum payments.

In an internal note, Minister-in-charge of the Public Service Chan Chun Sing said that uncertain economic performance led to a “moderation” of the overall annual AVC.

However, he appreciated that the public sector unions supported the move to lend the junior grade officers more support.

Top image from PSD.