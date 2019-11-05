fbpx

Back

Civil servants to receive up to S$1,500 in one-off payment, among other bonuses

No worries about Christmas shopping for civil servants.

Sulaiman Daud | December 2, 05:31 pm

Events

One of Us Art Exhibitions

05 November 2019 - 13 December 2019, ---

Temasek Shophouse (Level 1) , 28 Orchard Road, S238832

Share

The Public Service Division (PSD) announced on Dec. 2, 2019 that civil servants will receive differing amounts for their year-end Annual Variable Component (AVC) bonus.

As the Ministry of Trade of Industry has forecast that the economy will grow between 0.5 and 1 per cent for 2019, and growth for the fourth quarter of 2019 is expected to be “modest”, the PSD said they would act with “restraint”.

“Taking into account the prevailing economic uncertainties, the Public Service Division, in consultation with and with the support of the public sector unions, will exercise restraint for the year-end bonus payment.”

Here’s how civil servants will be compensated:

  • Senior civil servants will receive a one-off payment of S$400, in place of the AVC.
  • All other civil servants will receive a 0.1 month year-end AVC and an additional one-off lump sum payment of S$250 to S$1,500 according to their respective pay grades.

Around 2,200 civil servants in Grades III to V of the Operations Support Scheme (OSS) will receive a lump sum amount of S$1,500.

PSD stated they consulted with the public sector unions, who felt that the junior grade civil servants deserved more support in the current, uncertain economic climate.

13th month bonus

In addition to whatever they’re getting above, all civil servants will also receive the Non-Pensionable Annual Allowance (NPAA — 13th month bonus) of one month.

This will be paid in December together with the year-end AVC and lump sum payments.

In an internal note, Minister-in-charge of the Public Service Chan Chun Sing said that uncertain economic performance led to a “moderation” of the overall annual AVC.

However, he appreciated that the public sector unions supported the move to lend the junior grade officers more support.

Top image from PSD.

About Sulaiman Daud

Sulaiman believes that we can be heroes, if just for one day. His favourite Doctor is Peter Capaldi's Twelve and his favourite person is Jürgen Klopp. He also writes about film and pop-culture, which you are very welcome to read here.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Evening Read Evening Commute

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Man who admitted to raping 15-year-old girl after playing 'Truth or Dare' tries to withdraw guilty plea

His lawyers also discharged themselves from his case because they had not been paid for their work.

December 2, 04:47 pm

Owner of RM10 note with father's touching message written on it has been found

The power of social media.

December 2, 04:31 pm

Man, 53, clearing barricades on Hong Kong streets hit over head with drain cover by masked assailant

He suffered severe head injuries.

December 2, 04:15 pm

M'sia minister: Research on third S'pore-M'sia land link's viability to cost S$1.64 million, take 10 months

A message for Malaysians.

December 2, 03:07 pm

Child in S'pore sustains small itchy patches after swimming, turns out to be painful chloride burns

She has recovered without scars, though.

December 2, 02:04 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close