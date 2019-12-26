fbpx

Back

6pc Cinnamon Sugar Churros with Hazelnut Chocolate Sauce available at Long John Silver’s S’pore from S$2.90

Economical alternative.

Mandy How | December 23, 03:44 pm

Events

Annular Solar Eclipse

26 December 2019, 1100h-1500h

Science Centre Singapore

Share

Purveyor of deep fried food Long John Silver’s has introduced a deep fried dessert: Churros.

Although the item has been available since a few months back, publicity on it has been rather scant.

For S$3.90, you’ll get six pieces of cinnamon sugar churros.

A pretty good deal.

You’ll have to add on S$1 for the hazelnut chocolate sauce though.

With the following coupon, however, you can get both churros and sauce for just S$2.90.

Photo via FB/Long John Silver’s

Note that the deal expires on Dec. 31, 2019, and is not valid at Nanyang Technological University.

One customer said that it was good, although it would have been better if it was served hot instead of warm.

The churros do not appear to be as long as the ones you usually come by, though.

View this post on Instagram

piping hot #churros for the ☔️ day #churrosconchocolate

A post shared by 리나 (@summerrain2007) on

For the festive season, Long John Silver’s has also launched a couple of savoury items, including grilled chicken leg:

Here are all their outlets in Singapore.

Top image via Long John Silver’s and @summerrain2007 on Instagram 

About Mandy How

Mandy is a pantry rat. She eats everything in the pantry (except other people's food).

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Prepare to be jailed up to 3 months if you ride PMD on S'pore footpaths from Jan. 1, 2020

Tougher enforcement kicking in.

December 23, 03:43 pm

Ex S'pore Idol Hady Mirza wins M’sia reality singing series on Dec. 22, 2019 shortly after Oct. comeback

He completed the treble — Singapore Idol, Asian Idol and now, Gegar Vaganza 2019.

December 23, 03:37 pm

M'sia to enforce public smoking ban at all eateries from Jan. 1, 2020 after year-long 'education period'

First-time offenders will be fined S$81.

December 23, 03:27 pm

Beloved Changi Airport Terminal 2 McDonald's to close on Jan. 31, 2020 after 16 years

It was a popular study and supper spot.

December 23, 03:20 pm

Suspected arson attack in South Korea motel kills two, injures 31

A suspect confessed to the authorities.

December 23, 02:57 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close