6pc Cinnamon Sugar Churros with Hazelnut Chocolate Sauce available at Long John Silver’s S’pore from S$2.90
Economical alternative.
Purveyor of deep fried food Long John Silver’s has introduced a deep fried dessert: Churros.
Although the item has been available since a few months back, publicity on it has been rather scant.
For S$3.90, you’ll get six pieces of cinnamon sugar churros.
A pretty good deal.
You’ll have to add on S$1 for the hazelnut chocolate sauce though.
With the following coupon, however, you can get both churros and sauce for just S$2.90.
Note that the deal expires on Dec. 31, 2019, and is not valid at Nanyang Technological University.
One customer said that it was good, although it would have been better if it was served hot instead of warm.
😍 @ljs_sg 6pcs CHURROS ($2.90, with 🤶xmas coupon). Super affordable version which tasted just as good! 😋 . It would be better if served hot instead of warm. Dusted with cinnamon sugar and accompanied by perfectly melty nutella chocolate sauce on the side. 🍫😚 . . . #longjohnsilvers #longjohnsilverssg #churros #foodreview #spork #byo #bringyourown
The churros do not appear to be as long as the ones you usually come by, though.
For the festive season, Long John Silver’s has also launched a couple of savoury items, including grilled chicken leg:
Here are all their outlets in Singapore.
