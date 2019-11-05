8 things to know about Chloe Ing, S’pore’s SEA Games figure skating gold medalist
Elsa isn't the only ice princess taking Singapore by storm.
Singaporean figure skater Chloe Ing won gold at the SEA Games in Manila on Dec. 1.
Figure skater Chloe Ing, 21, wins S’pore’s 3rd gold medal at SEA Games 2019
Previously, Ing won silver at the 2017 SEA Games, which was the first year that figure skating was included as a sport in the competition’s history.
In addition to her successes at the SEA Games, Ing has also seen both national and international success. She is a four-time champion of the Singapore National Figure Skating Championships.
In 2017, she became the first Singaporean figure skater to medal in the senior ladies’ event in an internationally-recognised competition when she won the bronze medal at the Merano Cup in Italy.
Her gold-medal SEA Games performance has captured the attention of many Singaporeans.
Here are some things you should know about Ing:
1. She began skating at age seven
She started formally training when she was seven, after she was inspired by figure skaters she saw on television competing in the winter Olympics.
Her family moved to Canada around the same time, where she has been training since.
However, she still considers Singapore home and has chosen to continue competing for Team Singapore.
Arrived in Manila for #SEAGames2019 – super excited to be back in this lovely country to perform for y'all, and honoured to represent @teamsingapore once again for my second SEA Games! Thanks @singaporeair for the wonderful flight!❣⛸🇸🇬 – #roadtoseagames2019 #teamsingapore #oneteamsg #roarasone #figureskating #iceskating #singaporeairlines
2. She regularly brushes shoulders with international legends
While Ing usually trains in Markham, Ontario, she has also practiced together with world champions Yuzuru Hanyu of Japan and Javier Fernandez of Spain, when she travels to Toronto to train under Brian Orser, one of the most renowned coaches in figure skating.
Guess who finally got the chance (+ courage lol) to selfie with #YuzuruHanyu😄💖 way cool sharing ice with your idol. pic.twitter.com/NyBW13HWXz
— Chloe Ing(伍宣菱) (@chloexling) September 25, 2016
Of course, being a top figure skater means that you get to hang out with other big names as well.
chloe finds the courage to take a picture with yuzu: the collection~ 🇸🇬🇯🇵 here's vol. 1, 2, 3, and some extra drawings from twitter. enjoy!❣⛸ (#dejavu – l asked if he could take the selfie again because of my short arms and he laughed again) #YuzuruHanyu #羽生結弦 #ACI2019 #ChloeIng #伍宣菱 #4CC2017
It's @mikexingchen!😆 Keep a look out for his video of Toronto where we take down 50? 60?lbs of lobster😱 I hope y'all had a fun time here in t-dot! It was so nice meeting you guys, you're all such wonderful people. Thanks for inviting me to join you for lunch and for taking me to my first karaoke sesh haha🎤 I'll never forget that lobster😩 Fingers crossed we can meet again soon (or I'll come visit y'all in NY😉)!!❤ #LobsterPTSD #StrictlyDumpling #ChenDynasty
3. She is very close to her twin sister
Ing has an older twin sister Chantelle, who is her ‘greatest inspiration’.
Chantelle used to skate competitively as well, until she developed a foot injury in 2011 which hindered her from continuing her athletic career.
In an interview with SG Sports TV, Ing said of her sister:
“She was someone I really looked up to. I mean, we’re only a minute apart, but she was always the… the ethics she had, and the love and passion she had for the sport was something that I really aspired and wanted to be like as well.
…She’s just kind of always there with me. It’s just special to me, to have her there.
…Just to know that she’s been there for me from the beginning, and believed in me through ups and downs… she’s definitely been my role model. She’s been through so much, and she’s come out stronger than before, and I just want to be able to do that too.”
Chantelle has also lavished praise on her sister, most recently in an Instagram post comparing her to other figure skating legends Michelle Kwan, Mao Asada, Yuna Kim, and Mirai Nagasu:
This is the person most special to me in my life. She's up there with all my figure skating inspirations: @michellewkwan, @maoasada2509, @yunakim, and @mirainagasu. What do they have in common? A special grace and beautiful musicality that sometimes gets lost among the growing focus on the technical. Often, this goes less recognized than I think it should be. Yet through it all, they continue on with a humble grace. But, what makes them really special to me is how they have saved me, my hope, and the kind of figure skating I fell in love with. 💛 . Losing skating was one of the hardest things I've ever had to do. But Chloe has made my healing and moving on so much easier. She has nurtured my childhood dream and in doing so, has become a cherished hope for me. She skates like my beautiful memories of the skating I fell in love with, and she has a dedication that keeps me strong too. I couldn't have ever asked for a better half. I'M ROOTING FOR YOU AT SEA GAMES!✨🥰 . . . #FigureSkating #TeamSingapore #SEAGames2019 #MichelleKwan #MaoAsada #YunaKim #MiraiNagasu #⛸
4. Her favourite place to travel is Japan
In an interview with John Wilson Blades, one of the leading figure skate blade manufacturing companies, about how she always enjoys the culture of Japan.
She explained that she finds the people there to be very polite, kind, and supportive of figure skating. She also raved about the food and range of sightseeing in Japan.
Here’s a photo of Ing competing in Sapporo, Japan for the Asian Winter Games in 2017:
#AsianWinterGames2017 Closing Ceremony🎊 Thank you all for your everything, I wouldn't be where I am today without all the continuous support. A bigbigbig thanks to SNOC for giving me the opportunity to participate and represent my country Singapore here at the Asian games. The past two weeks have been a whirlwind and a blast that I'll definitely always cherish. Thank you Sapporo, for making my first Asian Winter Games so lovely and memorable. Up next, Junior Worlds in Taipei! #Taipei2017 #TeamSingapore #OneTeamSG
5. She is musically inclined
Ing’s musicality shines clearly through her skating, but she also has musical talents off the rink.
She enjoys singing, and has posted some videos on her Instagram, such as this one:
She played the piano for more than 10 years growing up, and has clearly not lost her touch:
《#Issues × #Attention》 (@imjmichaels × @charlieputh) Starting of 2018 with a #mashup of two of my favourite pop bops together? I hear so many songs that would work well together, but this one worked well lyrically and melodically, so here's my first mashup for y'all. Comment if you want to hear more I guess?😊🎶🎹 #JuliaMichaels #CharliePuth
She said in the John Wilson Blades interview that she also hopes to learn to play the guitar in the future.
Talk about being multi-talented.
6. In an alternate universe, she might have been a medical professional
In the same interview, Ing shared that if she hadn’t decided to continue with skating, she likely would have pursued medical school, as she is interested in the field.
She guessed that she might have either become a sports doctor or a surgeon, as she enjoys watching surgery videos on YouTube.
7. She believes in using her platform for good
Ing has publicly touched on issues close to her heart, such as eating disorders and mental health.
In November, she posted about Perfectly Imperfect, a small business that aims to raise awareness about eating disorders.
#EATINGDISORDERAWARENESS 💜 Hi y'all! Most of you are aware that I'm a huge advocate for mental health, and so, I'm thrilled to introduce @perfectlyimperfectknitting to you all. My lovely friend and fellow skater @kimberley_campbell7 began this company to raise awareness for eating disorders. I'm so grateful for this opportunity to support a brand with such a meaningful mission as someone who wholeheartedly believes in the importance and necessity of starting the conversation on eating disorders. EDs affect so many worldwide, and with figure skating being a performance sport, the prevalence is greater than we can imagine. I've seen friends and people close to me struggle with EDs and mental health for years, and Perfectly Imperfect's message really resonated within me. No one should suffer in silence and if we can help even 1 person, it's 100% worth it. If you have the time, I hope you can check out Perfectly Imperfect and share it with friends and family. Feel free to DM me (@chloexling) or @perfectlyimperfectknitting if you'd like your own super soft, hand-knitted scarf or blanket. All proceeds are donated. Thank you and good luck.❣ – #perfectlyimperfect #knitwithlove #edawareness #mentalhealthawareness #starttheconversation #letstalkaboutit #changetheconversation #breakthesilence #bodypositivity #brandambassador
She shared why she personally advocates for more awareness of eating disorders and mental health issues:
“EDs affect so many worldwide, and with figure skating being a performance sport, the prevalence is greater than we can imagine. I’ve seen friends and people close to me struggle with EDs and mental health for years, and Perfectly Imperfect’s message really resonated within me.”
On Suicide Awareness Day (Sept. 9) this year, Ing posted a video on Instagram of her singing Charlie Puth’s “One Call Away,” reminding her followers in the caption that “help is only one call away.”
a song + message for all//⭐ ~Help is only one call away~ #SuicideAwarenessDay In the past few years, there has been a sharp increase in Singaporean youth aged 10-29 writing in to Samaritans of Singapore (SOS) for help and emotional support, and the rate continues to rise worldwide. Mental health is so important, and SOS is a non-profit with a cause and mission I fully stand by + whole-heartedly support. I'm thrilled to see an organization as such taking root and growing in Singapore. Although I don't have the largest following, I want to utilize my platform in a positive manner to inspire my audience and spread awareness on causes I advocate for. The importance of mental health and having succor being available to all is one of those causes. Everyone experiences hardships and personal struggles, and often they find themselves alone with their thoughts at night. Thus, SOS created a virtual place – #HopeThroughTheNight – where help and hope is available to all. If you have any messages, quotes, stories, etc. you'd like to share, please take a moment to post them; all are welcome and profoundly appreciated. As a nation, let's work together to reach out to those in need with inspiring messages of hope – to let them know that they’re not alone, even in the darkest hours. To let them know that they are loved, and that there's always a light at the end of a tunnel, no matter how long and dark that tunnel may seem. – If you ever want to reach out or need a listening ear – my DMs are open, and I always do my best to respond. There are also 24hr hotlines which provide a safe space if you/someone you know needs to talk: SG🇸🇬: 1800-221-4444 Canada🇨🇦: 1833-456-4566 – #HopeThroughTheNight #SamaritansOfSingapore @hopethroughthenight 🌟 @samaritansofsingapore 🆘️ #SuicidePreventionWeek #SuicidePrevention #SuicidePreventionWeek2019 #OneNationTogether #YouMatter #SelfCare – Song: #OneCallAway by @charlieputh
She shared why she chose to post about this topic:
“Although I don’t have the largest following, I want to utilize my platform in a positive manner to inspire my audience and spread awareness on causes I advocate for.
The importance of mental health and having succor being available to all is one of those causes.”
8. She has big dreams of representing her country
Ing said in a documentary that she aims to represent Singapore at the Olympics.
Currently, there has been no Singaporean figure skater that has made it to the Olympics yet.
The only two Southeast Asian figure skaters who have made it to the Olympics are Julian Yee from Malaysia and Michael Martinez from the Philippines.
Despite having moved to Canada for over 14 years, Ing is proud to speak of her love for Singapore. She said in the documentary:
“I was born in Singapore. Singapore is ultimately my home.
I feel like I want to represent Singapore; I want to showcase it, I just want to make my country proud of me.”
Happy 54th Singapore!❤🇸🇬 Here's to another good year and hopefully an even better one to come. It's been a pleasure and honour to be able to represent my beautiful birth country. Cheers to being home to many, to being diverse and harmonious, to being independent and successful, and of course, for having great food. I miss you Singapore; can't wait to come home ~ "where the river always flows, for this is where I know it's home." This is our home. Our Singapore.❤ #SG54 #MajulahSingapura #ILoveSG #OneNationTogether #OneTeamSG #TeamSingapore #FigureSkating
Top image via @chloexling/IG, Annice Lyn/Getty Images
